Conor McGregor recently announced that his new documentary, McGregor Forever, will be released on Netflix on May 17 and gave his fans a glimpse of the project with a short yet intriguing teaser.

While MMA's biggest superstar already has a docuseries (Conor McGregor: Notorious) on the streaming platform, revealing the new four-part series has once again generated immense hype among fans.

After McGregor tweeted a short snippet of the documentary, fans and users made their reactions known in the comments section. While some trolled the Irishman, many expressed their eagerness to watch the show.

One fan expressed their excitement by replying with a meme of NBA legend Michael Jordan captioned:

"I used to pray for times like this."

Another fan replied with a Kylian Mbappe meme with a quote:

"I will be there no matter what."

One user asked:

"Does the doc start after you win the two belts? Also, congrats champ!"

One fan wrote:

"I know what I will be doing on May 17."

One user trolled Conor McGregor by referencing the new 'Cocaine Bear' movie, writing:

"I've already seen Cocaine Bear."

Another user asked:

"You haven’t won a fight in so long wym the story is just getting started?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Conor McGregor documentary: Learn more about McGregor Forever

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to action, Conor McGregor recently revealed that he has another documentary about himself on the way and shared a short teaser of McGregor Forever on his social media handles.

Netflix is set to release the documentary on May 17, which is expected to be a four-part docuseries that will go over McGregor's past few years in the UFC. It will also feature a deep dive into his horrific leg injury and his road to recovery.

'The Notorious' has been sidelined for over two years following the brutal leg fracture he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Interestingly, the documentary teaser begins with McGregor breaking down his mental state during his infamous verbal diatribe aimed at Poirier's wife in the immediate aftermath of his leg snapping.

McGregor had also previously confirmed that he is the executive producer for the docuseries show. Through four one-hour-long episodes, the show is expected to explore McGregor's efforts and commitment towards achieving mind-boggling success and will also focus on his conflicts in and out of the octagon.

A few days after the documentary drops, Conor McGregor will be seen reprising his role as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler before they fight in the cage sometime later this year.

