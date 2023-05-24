The octagon girls in the UFC are a vital part of the UFC's brand and reputation, hence they have high standards for their appearance. Their purpose is to improve the aesthetic allure and entertainment value of the fights. They contribute to the allure of the setting and the excitement of the show by being themselves, which is to say, glamorous and appealing. The high-glamour focus is a calculated strategy to attract fans and sponsors by reflecting the high-energy and larger-than-life nature of UFC fights.

Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, and Chandella Powell are just a few of the well-known octagon beauties in the UFC. These ladies have made their mark in the mixed martial arts community, helping to give the organization a more glamorous and exciting reputation. There has been a slew of new additions to the UFC octagon girls roster, including Australian octagon girl Red Dela Cruz, reflecting the globalization of the sport.

Dela Cruz knows how to raise the temperature and the recent Instagram photos from her photoshoot are proof of that.

MMA fans couldn't help but appreciate her beauty from the latest photoshoot as they showered their admiration for the octagon girl. One fan wrote:

"There is such a thing as perfection. Absolutely flawless"

Another fan wrote:

"Red, you are nothing short of spectacular"

Yet another fan wrote:

"So happy to see more of these kind of posts."

Check out some of the reactions below:

UFC octagon girl Red Dela Cruz became a model to make her mom proud

Red Dela Cruz joined the world leader in MMA back in 2015 after winning the UFC Octagon Girl Search in Asia.

She's been all over the world and was voted Ring Girl of the Year at the first-ever Asia MMA Awards in Hong Kong back in September. Unbeknown to many, Dela Cruz enjoys working for a data company in an office setting while she is back in Sydney.

Dela Cruz revealed in an interview with Daily Mail that it was her mom's dream to be a model and she followed the path to make her proud:

"I get to live these two very different lives and I know how lucky I am. Back home in Sydney I can live really quiet, normal. Then with the UFC it's bright lights and very exciting. Growing up in the Philippines my mum told me she had dreamed of being a model or a beauty queen. Now, I am living that dream. I followed this path for myself but also to make her proud. Now, when young girls ask me for advice, I tell them dream of the impossible. It might just happen."

