UFC fans hate to see "sad and pathetic" Dana White get $500K richer with gambling money

UFC fans have reacted to Dana White getting $500k richer with gambling money.

White is notorious for his gambling habits and winning stupendous amounts of money while doing so. Interestingly, he was even banned from several casinos in Las Vegas at one point for winning too much money.

Most recently, Dana White was out gambling with YouTuber SteveWillDoIt and Taylor Lewan when he was gifted $500k. As revealed by White, the two started gambling with $10k and ended up winning $500k.

White posted a series of Instagram stories to talk about the same and said:

"These two just won half a million dollars, these are $25,000 chips, half a million dollars and gave it to me. They are fu*king lunatics...these two started with $10,000 and went on a mission to win me a half a million dollars and they did it. It's fu*king unbelievable."

Take a look at the video reposted by @jedigoodman on Twitter below:

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to the clip below:

"@TaylorLewan77 this is sad and pathetic..."

"Just who needed it love seeing a rich millionaire get more money"

"Og good. I was worried how Dana was going to eat until these dudes gave him a handout. Blessings!"

Dana White is not interested in co-promoting Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

White recently shut down the possibility of co-promoting a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou with the PFL. A potential bout between Jones and Ngannou is considered to be the biggest heavyweight MMA matchup of all time. However, the possibility of it happening diminished when 'The Predator' decided to part ways with the UFC earlier this year and went on to join the PFL.

While PFL seems to be open to co-promoting the fight, the UFC is not keen at all. During the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if he would ever agree to do that, to which he replied by saying:

"No, I'm not interested in that. We tried to make that fight, they didn't want to do it, and it's done... I'm not interested. We've got one, two, and three [top-selling pay-per-views in the MSG], they [The PFL] can't sell a f*****g gate... It's a stupid question. Why should I do that? I tried to make the fight here; they didn't want to do it, but I should co-promote?... You win the dumb question of the night. Congratulations, sir."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

