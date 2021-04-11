UFC fans take to Twitter to praise Venum fight gear and diss Reebok during UFC Vegas 23

The brand new UFC Venum fight gear made its official Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 23 tonight. It was the first time fighters competed in Venum kits following the promotion's new deal with the clothing and apparel brand. It seems like fans love the kits.
Many fans took to Twitter to praise the new Venum fight gear that fighters were seen sporting during the event. And most of them believe that the latest kits are much better than the now-discontinued Reebok kits fighters wore until recently.
The UFC severed ties with Reebok, bringing an end to its multi-year deal with the clothing and apparel brand. The last time UFC fighters were seen wearing Reebok kits was at the recently concluded UFC 260 pay-per-view.
When the latest Venum kits were first launched via the UFC store, fans' reactions were mixed. While some were impressed with the new kits, others didn't find anything worth appreciating in them.
However, the reaction of fans to the kits during UFC Vegas 23 certainly establishes the fact that the new kits have indeed made a positive impression. Fans love the new look of the Venum fight gear, especially the shorts. The consensus seems to be that the new Venum kits are a great upgrade to the former Reebok kits.
Check out how UFC fans reacted to the latest Venum kits during UFC Vegas 23:
The contentious side of Venum's latest deal with the UFC
While the new Venum kits are being showered with praise, fans also criticized the promotion's deal with the clothing and apparel brand for a different reason. The pay increase for fighters sporting the new Venum kits compared to the old Reebok ones can be termed as marginal at best.
In the UFC, fighters aren't allowed to use sports sponsors on their fight gear inside the Octagon, severely limiting their pay. After the UFC ended its deal with Reebok, the promotion hoped that the new pay structure for fighters sporting the new kits would be better-paying. However, that hasn't been the case.