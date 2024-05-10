UFC featherweight lauds Jake Paul's "competitive" resume looking back at Devin Haney's pro boxing debut clip

Devin Haney suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career when he was defeated by Ryan Garcia via majority decision. 'The Dream' retained the WBC super lightweight title despite the loss as his opponent missed weight by 3.2 pounds.

Footage recently emerged of the former undisputed lightweight champion's professional boxing debut, where he defeated Gonzalo Lopez via first-round TKO. X user @MMABoxFanatic shared the footage, captioning the post:

"Devin Haney fought a 5 foot Mexican Truck driver inside a bar for his pro debut 😂"

Check out footage of Devin Haney's professional boxing debut below:

Sodiq Yusuff caught wind of the footage and praised Jake Paul's start to his boxing career. The No.15-ranked featherweight tweeted:

"This is what I was trying to tell yall when everyone was sh**ting on Jake Paul. His resume compared to most boxers with the amount of fights he had is actually a lot more competitive"

Check out Sodiq Yusuff's comments on Jake Paul below:

Lopez has not competed since May 2022 and has a 3-8-3 record, according to his BoxRec profile. Haney had just turned 17 years old at the time and was ineligible to compete in the United States, which requires fighters to be at least 18 years old.

While Curmel Moton notably made his professional boxing debut at 17 last August, he received special permission from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to compete in a professional boxing match ahead of his 18th birthday.

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia exchange words after failed PED test

Ryan Garcia was able to hand Devin Haney the first loss of his professional boxing career last month. 'KingRy' failed a pre-fight drug test, however, testing positive for ostarine and putting the result of the bout in question.

The two fighters exchanged words on X on Wednesday as 'The Dream' tweeted:

"Ryan’s B sample is being tested on May 22nd once that come back negative or positive which it will come back positive.. he will then have to explain how it got into his system. Ostarine sholuldnt be in your system under no circumstance!"

Garcia responded:

"Bruh you got your s**t obliterated Worst then DIDDY FUDGE YOU BRUH did steroids help me connect the left on your jaw, I was tired every round beating you like you stole something"

Haney accused his opponent of being on performance enhancing drugs:

"You was on PED & still couldn’t KO me.. 🤦🏽‍♂️"

Check out the full back-and-forth below:

Garcia's B sample tests will likely determine how the situation will be handled. If it does come back positive, it is possible that the result is changed to a no-contest. If it comes back negative, however, it will vindiciate him of any wrongdoing.