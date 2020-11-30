UFC featherweight Megan Anderson slams critics who have 'never stepped inside the cage'

Several celebrities have come to Nate Robinson's defense after he suffered a brutal knockout loss against YouTuber Jake Paul on Saturday in the co-main event of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. UFC Featherweight Megan Anderson posted a tweet slamming critics who themselves have never fought in a ring or a cage, but do not refrain from making fun of someone who loses a fight.

Here's the tweet:

If you've never stepped inside a cage/ring, you don't get to make fun of someone who got in there no matter the outcome. — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 29, 2020

It certainly seems like Megan Anderson is defending the former NBA guard turned pro boxer, who got knocked out in the second round.

What happened in the boxing match?

YouTuber and brother of social media personality Logan Paul, Jake Paul took part in just his second pro boxing match this past weekend. In an outing in January, he defeated AnEsonGib - another YouTube personality - via TKO.

Given Nate Robinson is a former athlete, everyone expected him to fare better against Jake Paul. But Robinson showed far-from-impressive form inside the ring, and even less adequate defense. Jake Paul, on the other hand, landed quite a few solid punches.

Nate Robinson could only last a little more than a round. He went face first to the mat following a massive shot from Jake Paul and did not get up for a while.

Jake Paul knocks out Nate Robinson pic.twitter.com/jFM6V21N4C — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 29, 2020

Nate Robinson's loss drew mockery from the NBA world and other spheres, calling his performance an "embarrassment", among other things. Fans and followers were coming at him with trolling comments and insults as well.

But athletes like Megan Anderson have also come out in his defense. One of the biggest names to do so is legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather. He wrote on his Instagram:

"Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers. I will never kick my brother when he’s down. It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort.

SIDENOTE: The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself."

Megan Anderson in UFC

As far as Megan Anderson's own career is concerned, she is still waiting for her Featherweight title shot. She was set to fight Amanda Nunes in the UFC 256 main event, but Nunes pulled out of the bout.

It seemed like she had sustained an injury or is going through a health crisis, as per Megan Anderson's tweet.