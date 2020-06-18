×
UFC Featherweight tests positive for COVID-19; Matt Frevola forced to pull out of this weekend's fight

  • A UFC fighter has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's event.
  • Matt Frevola has been forced to pull out of this weekend's fight at UFC Vegas 3.
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 22:40 IST
Matt Frevola
Matt Frevola

Matt Frevola has revealed that he won't be fighting this weekend at UFC on ESPN 11 after the promotion decided to pull him from the card, due to his teammate and UFC Featherweight, Billy Quarantillo testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite Frevola being tested negative on two occasions, the promotion decided to pull him from this weekend's card, and the fighter himself took to Instagram in order to post a message, reflecting the on-going issue.

Matt Frevola pulled out of this weekend's UFC on ESPN 11 after teammate tests positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, Matt Frevola revealed that he has been pulled out of this weekend's UFC on ESPN 11 after his teammate and fellow cornerman, Billy Quarantillo tested positive for COVID-19. The latter also competes in the UFC's Featherweight Division.

Frevola took to Instagram expressing his disappointment towards the news, as his fight against Frank Camacho has also been called off, as well. The former took to Instagram and wrote that Billy Q helped him throughout his camp, in preparation for this weekend's fight.

Frevola even claimed that he and his team did everything possible in order to make the fight happen and despite him being tested negative twice, the UFC has disallowed him from competing at UFC on ESPN 11.

Here is what Matt Frevola wrote:

The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornerman testing positive for COVID-19. We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it. Being that there is a lack of knowledge on the incubation period and still so many unknowns regarding covid 19, they decided to pull me bc of the 2 positive test result from my teammate and brother, Billy Q. He’s been a huge help and source of support throughout camp and I have no hard feelings. He is 100% healthy at the moment and feels fine, so he must be asymptomatic. This is a Crazy situation and everything happens for a reason. I am on weight and prepared to the fullest. I was really excited for this fight with Frank and told him if they find him a new opponent for Saturday I will be rooting for him. If not, I’m willing to rebook this fight ASAP or when ever he wants. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me fight and supports me along this journey, I really felt the love ❤️ ✊🏻. Can’t believe I’m the first fighter to get 2 fights canceled due to this virus (without even having it) but I know it has effected a lot more lives in worse ways 🙏🏻 . Figuring out the next move from here and will keep moving forward, that’s what we do! Should be booked to fight again ASAP and hope the UFC continues to take care of me.

What's in store for this weekend's UFC event?

The UFC will be returning this weekend with UFC Vegas 3, which will be headlined by Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov in an exciting Heavyweight bout. The event will feature a co-main event between Josh Emett and Shane Burgos, whereas, other fighters such as Raquel Pennington, Lyman Good, Belal Muhammad, and Jim Miller will also be competing on the card.

The next PPV will be UFC 251 which will feature three title fights, including the likes of Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway, and Petr Yan.

Published 18 Jun 2020, 22:40 IST
UFC UFC Featherweight
