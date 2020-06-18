UFC Featherweight tests positive for COVID-19; Matt Frevola forced to pull out of this weekend's fight

A UFC fighter has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's event.

Matt Frevola has been forced to pull out of this weekend's fight at UFC Vegas 3.

Matt Frevola has revealed that he won't be fighting this weekend at UFC on ESPN 11 after the promotion decided to pull him from the card, due to his teammate and UFC Featherweight, Billy Quarantillo testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite Frevola being tested negative on two occasions, the promotion decided to pull him from this weekend's card, and the fighter himself took to Instagram in order to post a message, reflecting the on-going issue.

On Thursday, Matt Frevola revealed that he has been pulled out of this weekend's UFC on ESPN 11 after his teammate and fellow cornerman, Billy Quarantillo tested positive for COVID-19. The latter also competes in the UFC's Featherweight Division.

Frevola took to Instagram expressing his disappointment towards the news, as his fight against Frank Camacho has also been called off, as well. The former took to Instagram and wrote that Billy Q helped him throughout his camp, in preparation for this weekend's fight.

Frevola even claimed that he and his team did everything possible in order to make the fight happen and despite him being tested negative twice, the UFC has disallowed him from competing at UFC on ESPN 11.

Here is what Matt Frevola wrote:

What's in store for this weekend's UFC event?

The UFC will be returning this weekend with UFC Vegas 3, which will be headlined by Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov in an exciting Heavyweight bout. The event will feature a co-main event between Josh Emett and Shane Burgos, whereas, other fighters such as Raquel Pennington, Lyman Good, Belal Muhammad, and Jim Miller will also be competing on the card.

The next PPV will be UFC 251 which will feature three title fights, including the likes of Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway, and Petr Yan.