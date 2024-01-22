UFC in February: All events, fight cards, venues, and more - Everything you need to know

With the UFC schedule done for January, MMA fans look toward what's to come in February.

On the 3rd of next month, Ultimate Fighting Championship takes over the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This card to begin the month is headlined by Roman Dolidze testing skills with Nassourdine Imavov in a meaningful middleweight matchup.

Renato Moicano collides with Drew Dober in the co-main event for what promises to be a barnburner in the UFC's shark tank division of 155 pounds. The remaining card is below:

Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov

Viviane Araujo vs Natália Silva

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Makhmud Muradov

Gilbert Urbina vs Charles Radtke

Molly McCann vs Diana Belbiţă

Charles Johnson vs Azat Maksum

Themba Gorimbo vs Pete Rodriguez

Blake Bilder vs Jeong Yeong Lee

Julija Stoliarenko vs Luana Carolina

Marquel Mederos vs Landon Quiñones

Thomas Petersen vs Jamal Pogues

February 10th also transpires from the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer will have a showdown to see who advances higher up in the 185-pound hierarchy.

Dan Ige and Andre Fili will step into the cage for what promises to be a scintillating co-main event in the featherweight ranks. The rest of the event plays out as follows:

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues

Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan

Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers

Albert Duraev vs Robert Bryczek

Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates

Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil

Jeremiah Wells vs Max Griffin

Daniel Marcos vs Aoriqileng

Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio

Zac Pauga vs Bogdan Guskov

Bolaji Oki vs Damir Hadžović

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Hyder Amil

Check out a recent clip of the heavy-handed headliner Pyfer on JRE below:

UFC February events continued

On the 17th, the UFC will put on its monthly pay-per-view offering live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The UFC Featherweight Championship will be defended by pound-for-pound ranked Alexander Volkanovski, who looks to best undefeated contender/title challenger Ilia Topuria.

In the PPV co-main event, Robert Whittaker tests skills against Paulo Costa. The remaining card is below:

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov

Marcos Rogério de Lima vs Justin Tafa

Mingyang Zhang vs Brendson Ribeiro

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick

Val Woodburn vs Oban Elliott

AJ Dobson vs Tresean Gore

Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

Finally, on February 24th, Ultimate Fighting Championship emanates from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

In the main event, Brandon Moreno takes on Brandon Royval in a rematch.

Also on the theme of sequel clashes, Yair Rodriguez runs it back with Brian Ortega in a massive featherweight co-main event. The rest of this event includes:

Edgar Cháirez vs Daniel Lacerda

Yazmin Jauregui vs Sam Hughes

Raul Rosas Jr. vs Ricky Turcios

Victor Altamirano vs Felipe dos Santos

Jesus Aguilar vs Mateus Mendonça

Manuel Torres vs Chris Duncan

Luis Rodríguez vs Denys Bondar

Muhammad Naimov vs Erik Silva

Daniel Zellhuber vs Francisco Prado

Cristian Quiñonez vs Raoni Barcelos

Claudio Puelles vs Fares Ziam