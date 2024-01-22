UFC in February: All events, fight cards, venues, and more - Everything you need to know

With the UFC schedule done for January, MMA fans look toward what's to come in February.
On the 3rd of next month, Ultimate Fighting Championship takes over the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This card to begin the month is headlined by Roman Dolidze testing skills with Nassourdine Imavov in a meaningful middleweight matchup.
Renato Moicano collides with Drew Dober in the co-main event for what promises to be a barnburner in the UFC's shark tank division of 155 pounds. The remaining card is below:
- Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov
- Viviane Araujo vs Natália Silva
- Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Makhmud Muradov
- Gilbert Urbina vs Charles Radtke
- Molly McCann vs Diana Belbiţă
- Charles Johnson vs Azat Maksum
- Themba Gorimbo vs Pete Rodriguez
- Blake Bilder vs Jeong Yeong Lee
- Julija Stoliarenko vs Luana Carolina
- Marquel Mederos vs Landon Quiñones
- Thomas Petersen vs Jamal Pogues
February 10th also transpires from the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer will have a showdown to see who advances higher up in the 185-pound hierarchy.
Dan Ige and Andre Fili will step into the cage for what promises to be a scintillating co-main event in the featherweight ranks. The rest of the event plays out as follows:
- Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues
- Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan
- Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers
- Albert Duraev vs Robert Bryczek
- Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates
- Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil
- Jeremiah Wells vs Max Griffin
- Daniel Marcos vs Aoriqileng
- Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio
- Zac Pauga vs Bogdan Guskov
- Bolaji Oki vs Damir Hadžović
- Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Hyder Amil
Check out a recent clip of the heavy-handed headliner Pyfer on JRE below:
UFC February events continued
On the 17th, the UFC will put on its monthly pay-per-view offering live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The UFC Featherweight Championship will be defended by pound-for-pound ranked Alexander Volkanovski, who looks to best undefeated contender/title challenger Ilia Topuria.
In the PPV co-main event, Robert Whittaker tests skills against Paulo Costa. The remaining card is below:
- Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo
- Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry
- Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov
- Marcos Rogério de Lima vs Justin Tafa
- Mingyang Zhang vs Brendson Ribeiro
- Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick
- Val Woodburn vs Oban Elliott
- AJ Dobson vs Tresean Gore
- Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow
- Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern
- Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera
Finally, on February 24th, Ultimate Fighting Championship emanates from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.
In the main event, Brandon Moreno takes on Brandon Royval in a rematch.
Also on the theme of sequel clashes, Yair Rodriguez runs it back with Brian Ortega in a massive featherweight co-main event. The rest of this event includes:
- Edgar Cháirez vs Daniel Lacerda
- Yazmin Jauregui vs Sam Hughes
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs Ricky Turcios
- Victor Altamirano vs Felipe dos Santos
- Jesus Aguilar vs Mateus Mendonça
- Manuel Torres vs Chris Duncan
- Luis Rodríguez vs Denys Bondar
- Muhammad Naimov vs Erik Silva
- Daniel Zellhuber vs Francisco Prado
- Cristian Quiñonez vs Raoni Barcelos
- Claudio Puelles vs Fares Ziam