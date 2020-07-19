In the main event of UFC Fight Island 2, Deiveson Figueiredo secured the UFC Flyweight Championship in a fight that was pretty much one-sided from the start to finish.

Heading into the fight, Figueredo was somewhat the favorite to win the title bout having already beaten his opponent for the night, Joseph Benavidez, in their previous meeting. However, in their last meeting, the Brazilian had missed weight and was unable to win the Flyweight Title. But things were a lot different tonight at the Fight Island.

Deiveson Figueiredo crowned the UFC Flyweight Champion

Deiveson Figueiredo was clearly the aggressor in this one and right from the very first second of the fight, the Brazilian came right at Benavidez, pressing down the latter and barely giving him a chance to catch a breath.

Within the first few moments of the fight, Figueiredo even floored Benavidez and pounced him with more punches. After signs of a potential comeback from Benavidez, Figueiredo floored him once again and finally a right-hook from 'God of War' took Benavidez down to the ground for the third time. He submitted the latter within the next few seconds by locking in the rear-naked choke.

With ref Marc Goddard calling the fight, Deiveson Figueiredo is crowned the new UFC Flyweight Champion and he certainly did so in the most dominant of manners. It now remains to be seen where Figueiredo goes on from here with his win. As for Joseph Benavidez, that was certainly a huge loss for him, especially after being knocked down thrice within the same round.

Deiveson's first opponent is yet to be decided but with the UFC Flyweight Division having a few solid contenders, fans should definitely expect 'God of War' to engage in a few solid title bouts from here onwards. For his win on the night, Deiveson Figueiredo also was awarded with the Performance of the Night award.