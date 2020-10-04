In the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 4, Carlos Felipe got back into the win column with a victory over Yorgan De Castro in a fight between two up and coming heavyweight fighters in the UFC.

On the back of a loss to Sergey Spivak in July, Carlos Felipe was determined to get a win under his belt and exactly did so by putting away his opponent, via unanimous decision.

Carlos Felipe secures his first UFC win

Throughout the entire three rounds of the fight, Carlos Felipe was constantly on the attack and showcased pretty neat boxing skills. Something completely natural and expected from a fighter who looks up to the Diaz Brothers. Felipe was confident in his striking and moved forward in his standing battle with De Castro.

Despite going back-and-forth throughout the 15 minutes, the fight was taken to the judges' scorecards, as Carlos Felipe was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The fight was scored 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 and marked the Brazilian's first win in the promotion.

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Carlos Felipe stated that he loves fighting and has some violence inside of him that he loves to showcase inside the Octagon.

“I love doing this. I fight having fun. Love me or hate me. I have some violence inside me and I put it inside the cage.”

The heavyweight fighters were definitely aiming for a finish, however, referee Kevin Sataki certainly wasn't a fan of the two fighters clinching against the fence and wanted the two men to stay engaged with one another in the middle of the Octagon. Carlos Felipe eventually was the better of the two, despite some resilient showing from Yorgan De Castro.

“There was a guy in Brazil, he run away from me since last year. Raphael Pesso, come on man."

Carlos Felipe further went on to call out his fellow Brazilian fighter for a showdown inside the Octagon.