Round 1: UFC veteran Ben Rothwell started with a combination right off the bat. He started going after Marcin Tybura unanswered. Rothwell landed a body shot as well. Tybura's selective shots slowed down Rothwell. Tybura countered with a right hook but Ben Rothwell was the one pressing forward.

Ben Rothwell mixed up a nice combination. Tybura continued to slow him down with body shots, but Rothwell answered with body shots of his own. Ben Rothwell and Tybura started throwing more strikes but by the end, Rothwell had thrown over 130 punches in the first round alone.

Round 2: Tybura was coming forward to start round two. Ben Rothwell used his grappling and pressed Tybura up against the fence. For the next couple of minutes, it was a strike exchange between them. They were throwing an even number of strikes and Tybura's defense started to pay off, or so it seemed.

Tybura started to be the one getting the pressure moving forward and it appeared he did enough to secure the round.

Round 3: Marcin Tybura started to take the lead but there was less power in his shots. Tybura got the takedown two minutes into the round and found himself utilizing the ground-and-pound. He held top position and just threw down strikes.

It looked like Rothwell was trying to fight off his back but he wasn't able to do much in his position. The final minute saw Tybura throw body shots and he secured the fight with an incredible final round.

Marcin Tybura def. Ben Rothwell by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

3 in a row for Marcin Tybura

The Polish star Marcin Tybura stated that he wants a top 10 opponent in Heavyweight. It's a three-fight win-streak for Marcin Tybura, who said that he had no specific plan to get for the title.

It's going to be interesting to see what's next for Marcin Tyurba.