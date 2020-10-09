Premier quality MMA action returns to our screens this weekend as the UFC presents to us yet another high-octane card in UFC Fight Island 5, which is set to take place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

The headliner of UFC Fight Island 5 features a combustible bantamweight clash between ranked contenders Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen. The fight will have serious consequences for both fighters because the bantamweight division is heavily stacked with high-level talent and the winner of this bout will probably be in pole position to land himself a crack at the 135lbs title next, against reigning champion Petr Yan.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Island 5 features a featherweight throw down between former UFC lightweight contender Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani.

Other fights on the card includes a heavyweight fight between Ben Rothwell and Marcin Tybura, along with appearances from the likes of Tom Aspinall, Youssef Zalal, Impa Kasanganay, Tracy Cortez, Bruno Silva, Giga Chikadze, Markus Perez, and Tom Breese.

The 26 fighters competing on the UFC Fight Island 5 card stepped onto the scale for the official weigh-ins on Friday. See the full weigh-in results for the UFC Fight Island 5 card below (via MMA Junkie).

UFC Fight Island 5 main card

Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Marcin Tybura (263)

Dricus Du Plessis (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)

Tom Aspinall (252) vs. Alan Baudot (254)

Ilia Topuria (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

UFC Fight Island 5 preliminary card