UFC Fight Night 183 Live Stream: UFC Rafael dos Anjos vs Paul Felder fight card, start time, date, prelims, TV channel

The UFC returns to action this weekend for UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos, featuring an exciting lightweight main event between number 7-ranked lightweight Paul Felder, who steps in on five days' notice against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Dos Anjos' return to the lightweight division was originally slated to be against surging Russian Islam Makhachev, who was forced to pull out of the fight earlier this week due to a staph infection.

Stepping up big time is Felder, who trades in his seat in the UFC commentary booth for a corner inside the Octagon.

The Irish 🐉 rises to step up on five days notice vs RDA. #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/b5USpHrBCX — UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2020

UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will feature 13 fights.

Main Card

Lightweight bout: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez vs. Saparbeg Safarov

Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Bryan Barberena

Catchweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland

Preliminary Card

Women’s strawweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Women’s strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger

Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee

Bantamweight bout: Jose Quinonez vs. Luis Smolka

Women’s strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata

Bantamweight bout: Geraldo de Freitas Jr. vs. Tony Gravely

Heavyweight bout: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez

UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos Start Date & Time

You can catch UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos on these dates and times:

United States

Main card: Saturday, November 14, 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

Preliminary card: Saturday, November 14, 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

United Kingdom

Main card: Sunday November 15, 12:00 AM

Preliminary card: Saturday, November 14, 9:00 PM

India

Main card: Sunday, November 15, 5:30 AM

Preliminary card: Sunday, November 15, 2:30 AM

Hong Kong

Main card: Sunday, November 15, 8:00 AM

Preliminary card: Sunday, November 15, 5:00 AM

UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos TV Channel

You can catch UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos on these TV channels and streaming services:

United States

UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos is available in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS

United Kingdom

UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos is available in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and UFC FIGHT PASS

India

UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos is available in India on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV

Hong Kong

UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos is available in Hong Kong on Fox Sports and Fox+