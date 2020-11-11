UFC Fight Night 183 Live Stream: UFC Rafael dos Anjos vs Paul Felder fight card, start time, date, prelims, TV channel

The UFC returns to action this weekend for UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos, featuring an exciting lightweight main event between number 7-ranked lightweight Paul Felder, who steps in on five days' notice against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.
Dos Anjos' return to the lightweight division was originally slated to be against surging Russian Islam Makhachev, who was forced to pull out of the fight earlier this week due to a staph infection.
Stepping up big time is Felder, who trades in his seat in the UFC commentary booth for a corner inside the Octagon.
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos Fight Card
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will feature 13 fights.
Main Card
Lightweight bout: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams
Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez vs. Saparbeg Safarov
Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo
Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Bryan Barberena
Catchweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland
Preliminary Card
Women’s strawweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna
Women’s strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger
Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee
Bantamweight bout: Jose Quinonez vs. Luis Smolka
Women’s strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata
Bantamweight bout: Geraldo de Freitas Jr. vs. Tony Gravely
Heavyweight bout: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos Start Date & Time
You can catch UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos on these dates and times:
United States
Main card: Saturday, November 14, 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT
Preliminary card: Saturday, November 14, 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT
United Kingdom
Main card: Sunday November 15, 12:00 AM
Preliminary card: Saturday, November 14, 9:00 PM
India
Main card: Sunday, November 15, 5:30 AM
Preliminary card: Sunday, November 15, 2:30 AM
Hong Kong
Main card: Sunday, November 15, 8:00 AM
Preliminary card: Sunday, November 15, 5:00 AM
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos TV Channel
You can catch UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos on these TV channels and streaming services:
United States
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos is available in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos is available in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and UFC FIGHT PASS
India
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos is available in the United Kingdom on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV
Hong Kong
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. dos Anjos is available in the United Kingdom on Fox Sports and Fox+Published 11 Nov 2020, 02:58 IST