UFC Fight Night 188: Darren Till and Marvin Vettori set for main event showdown on UFC's return to ABC

The UFC has officially announced its return to the ABC Network, with Darren Till and Marvin Vettori set to headline the UFC Fight Night 188 card. Taking to social media, the promotion revealed three main card match-ups for the UFC on April 10 card.

Following Vettori's win over Jack Hermansson last year, reports suggested that The Italian Dream could be next in line to fight Darren Till - the man he replaced to fight Hermansson.

After several weeks of back-and-forth with each other on various media platforms, Darren Till and Marvin Vettori will finally meet in what is being labeled 'The Battle For Europe on ABC.' Other main card fights include Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff and Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern.

Here is the announcement made by UFC on Twitter:

As things stand, more fights are likely to be announced for UFC's big return to the ABC Network on April 10th.

UFC's first show on the ABC Network was earlier in the year when Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar competed in a brutal featherweight showdown.

In one of the most dominant performances in UFC history, Holloway put away Kattar and established himself as the next challenger for the featherweight title.

Darren Till will be looking to get back into the win column against Marvin Vettori

Darren Till's last fight in the UFC was against Robert Whittaker, in what was a brutal five-round fight on Fight Island. The Gorilla ended up losing his first bout at middleweight.

However, Till has received an extra bit of motivation after Israel Adesanya recently claimed that he would like to fight the Liverpudlian in a title fight.

Till is hoping to get back to winning ways and now has a tough opponent ahead of him in Vettori. The Italian has faced Adesanya in the past and is determined to get another shot at the reigning UFC middleweight champion.

Vettori has put Darren Till on notice by claiming that he will 'take the latter's soul' when they finally meet inside the Octagon in April.