"Without you, I wouldn't be here" - Chris Gutierrez credits coach Marc Montoya for 'saving his life' in emotional post-fight speech at UFC Fight Night 194

Chris Gutierrez had words of high praise for his coach Marc Montoya after his win at UFC Fight Night 194. During his emotional post-fight speech inside the octagon, Gutierrez credited Montoya for saving his life.

‘El Guapo’ defeated Felipe Colares via split decision in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez earlier today. Following his hard-fought victory, Chris Gutierrez stated:

“Real quick. Coach…” Gutierrez put his arm around his coach’s shoulder, respectfully brought his coach in to be a part of his interview and continued, “Me and my coaches, last night, we had a real serious talk last night. And a lot of coaches don’t get the respect they deserve. But I wanna do this on national TV. Coach Marc (Montoya), like I said yesterday, man, you, you saved my life in so many ways, you know. This fight was also for you, and your family as well. But I wanna thank you because you gave me my life back in a way. And I wanna thank you from the bottom of my heart. Because without you, I wouldn’t be here.”

Those who were present octagon-side cheered and applauded after Chris Gutierrez’s incredible post-fight speech. UFC interviewer and commentator Paul Felder, who was conducting the octagon interview, also expressed his respect for both Gutierrez and his coach Marc Montoya.

Paul Felder noted that what Chris Gutierrez did, showing his respect to his coaches and his team, was awesome. ‘The Irish Dragon’ is himself a revered former UFC fighter.

Felder emphasized that MMA is a sport in which everyone contributes their blood, sweat, and tears. The former UFC lightweight highlighted that it isn't just the fighters that do so. He asserted that the coaches put just as much hard work in.

You can watch Chris Gutierrez's post-fight speech below:

Chris Gutierrez competes in one of the toughest weight classes in the UFC

Chris Gutierrez competes in the UFC bantamweight division, which is widely regarded as one of the toughest weight classes in the promotion today. The 30-year-old is one of several highly skilled competitors on the UFC’s 135-pound ladder.

The division’s current champion is Aljamain Sterling, who’s been dealing with injury issues as of late. As a result, the UFC booked an interim UFC bantamweight title bout between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. The clash will take place at UFC 267 on October 30. The winner will face Sterling in a unification bout next.

