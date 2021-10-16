UFC Fight Night 195 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to legally watch UFC Fight Night 195, also called UFC Vegas 40.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a women's featherweight clash between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont.

This will be Aspen Ladd's 145-pound debut and comes just weeks after she missed the bantamweight clash for her scheduled bout against Macy Chiasson.

UFC @ufc A unexpected collision at 145 that will have us watching 👀🇺🇸 @TheAspenLadd steps up against 🇧🇷 @NormaDumont5 ![ #UFCVegas40 | Tomorrow | Main Card 7𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus A unexpected collision at 145 that will have us watching 👀🇺🇸 @TheAspenLadd steps up against 🇧🇷 @NormaDumont5![ #UFCVegas40 | Tomorrow | Main Card 7𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/HCTwlETN7Q

The co-main event will feature a heavyweight showdown between former champion Andrei Arlovski and surging Brazilian Carlos Felipe.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont - Television and live streaming

Read here about streaming platforms and television channels you can watch UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont legally on in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. Subscriptions cost $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually at the moment.

If you are not a subscriber, you can purchase the Disney Plus Bundle at $13.99 per month for a more pocket-friendly option. This will give you access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 40 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25 and are easily cancellable at any time. Owning a BT Broadband connection is not required for the purchase.

Long-term subscriptions can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages with the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

Also Read

India

Indian viewers can watch the UFC Vegas 40 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Subscriptions cost Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Edited by Harvey Leonard