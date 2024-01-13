UFC Fight Night 234 - Ankalaev vs Walker 2: What time is the main event?

The MMA leader kicks off their 2024 event schedule with UFC Fight Night 234 - Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, which is scheduled to take place tonight at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There is plenty of anticipation for tonight's main event between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, who will be competing in a rematch of their UFC 294 encounter that ended in a no contest. The bout was remembered for its chaotic post-fight, as the Brazilian was confused as to why the cage side doctor and referee deemed him unable to continue after being on the receiving end of an illegal knee.

Fans only interested in watching the main event will want to tune in at approximately 9:15 PM ET / 6:15 PM PT in order to avoid missing the action. The event was originally scheduled to feature six fights on the main card, but the flyweight bout between Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape was canceled after the No.6 ranked flyweight missed weight by 3.5 pounds.

As a result of Nicolau vs. Kape being removed, UFC Fight Night 234 will go ahead as a five-fight main card and should flow rather quickly. The event is scheduled to begin with the prelims airing on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT and will be followed by the main card portion of the event at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on ESPN+.

In addition to the light heavyweight clash, the main card will feature a number of notable fighters that will surely excite fans. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will kick off the main card against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, while veteran lightweight Jim Miller competes in the co-main event against Gabriel Benitez.

It will be interesting to see who will get their hand raised in the main event between Ankalaev and Walker, as an impressive performance could result in the winner making a strong argument for a title shot against reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.