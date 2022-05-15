UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic took place on May 14 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.
The card was headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Aleksandar Rakic and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.
In the prelims of the fight card, UFC veteran Michael Johnson took on Alan Patrick in a lightweight contest. Angela Hill and Virna Jandiroba went toe-to-toe in a strawweight fight on May 14. Nick Maximov also competed on the prelims of UFC Vegas 54 in a middleweight bout.
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic prelims results
Viviane Araujo def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Michael Johnson def. Alan Patrick via KO (3:22 of Round 2)
Virna Jandiroba def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Candelario via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Andre Petroski def. Nick Maximov via submission [anaconda choke] (1:16 of Round 1)
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic prelims highlights
Viviane Araujo and Andrea Lee were matched up in a flyweight contest in the prelims of the fight card. The fight went the distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian.
Michael Johnson showed that he is still dangerous inside the octagon as he knocked out his opponent Alan Patrick in the second round to break his four-fight losing streak in the UFC.
Virna Jandiroba and Angela Hill collided in a strawweight battle at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic. 'Carcara' got the better of Hill and crised to a unanimous decision victory. It was 'Overkill's third loss in a row in the UFC.
The flyweight fight between Tatsuro Taira and Carlos Candelario was a pretty one-sided affair as Tairo outclassed his opponent for the majority of the 15-minute fight. In the end, Taira got his hand raised via unanimous decision.
Andre Petroski and Nick Maximov opened the UFC Vegas 54 card in a middleweight fight. Petroski made quick work of Maximov and finished him with an ananconda choke in the opening minutes of the fight.