UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic took place on May 14 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The card was headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Aleksandar Rakic and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

In the prelims of the fight card, UFC veteran Michael Johnson took on Alan Patrick in a lightweight contest. Angela Hill and Virna Jandiroba went toe-to-toe in a strawweight fight on May 14. Nick Maximov also competed on the prelims of UFC Vegas 54 in a middleweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic prelims results

Viviane Araujo def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Michael Johnson def. Alan Patrick via KO (3:22 of Round 2)

Virna Jandiroba def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Candelario via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Andre Petroski def. Nick Maximov via submission [anaconda choke] (1:16 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic prelims highlights

Viviane Araujo and Andrea Lee were matched up in a flyweight contest in the prelims of the fight card. The fight went the distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Lee va por el derribo y Araujo capitaliza con una posición peligrosa #UFCVegas54 Lee va por el derribo y Araujo capitaliza con una posición peligrosa #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/61xKF5sNPN

Michael Johnson showed that he is still dangerous inside the octagon as he knocked out his opponent Alan Patrick in the second round to break his four-fight losing streak in the UFC.

Virna Jandiroba and Angela Hill collided in a strawweight battle at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic. 'Carcara' got the better of Hill and crised to a unanimous decision victory. It was 'Overkill's third loss in a row in the UFC.

The flyweight fight between Tatsuro Taira and Carlos Candelario was a pretty one-sided affair as Tairo outclassed his opponent for the majority of the 15-minute fight. In the end, Taira got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Excelente derecha de Taira quien luego paciente trabaja la finalización #UFCVegas54 Excelente derecha de Taira quien luego paciente trabaja la finalización #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/AEJ6nm3PGN

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Excelente nivel de grappling estamos viendo entre Taira y Candelario #UFCVegas54 Excelente nivel de grappling estamos viendo entre Taira y Candelario #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/tVrgn7fuzg

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas54 Salvajes los últimos segundos de Taira para terminar la pelea Salvajes los últimos segundos de Taira para terminar la pelea 😰 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/LyW15nYqdv

Andre Petroski and Nick Maximov opened the UFC Vegas 54 card in a middleweight fight. Petroski made quick work of Maximov and finished him with an ananconda choke in the opening minutes of the fight.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol WOW!!! @PetroskiAndre le quita el invicto a Maximov con una anaconda rapidísima y lo manda literal a dormir WOW!!! @PetroskiAndre le quita el invicto a Maximov con una anaconda rapidísima y lo manda literal a dormir 😴 https://t.co/JESgtKAMFi

Edited by Avinash Tewari