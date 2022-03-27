UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin result and highlights

Neil Magny and Max Griffin went toe-to-toe in a three-round welterweight bout on the main card of UFC Columbus.

The fight was a competitive affair where both participants gave a good account of themselves. The bout went the full 15-minute distance and ended with 'The Haitian Sensation' getting his hand raised via split decision.

UFC @ufc



live on @ESPN @NeilMagny ties legend GSP for most wins in UFC welterweight history with 19 #UFCColumbus live on @ESPN 👏 @NeilMagny ties legend GSP for most wins in UFC welterweight history with 19#UFCColumbus live on @ESPN https://t.co/wtOa2ffdU0

Coming into the fight, Max Griffin was on a three-fight win streak, with his last win coming over UFC veteran Carlos Condit. Magny was also coming off a win against Geoff Neal.

The fight's opening round saw 'Pain' land a heavy blow on Magny that dropped the 34-year-old. 'The Haitian Sensation' managed to recover from the shot and survived the rest of the round.

Magny then put his grappling to use in the next two rounds and even managed to pull off a WWE-esque slam at the end of the third round.

The fight eventually went to a decision, and Magny was declared the rightful victor in the end by two of the three judges. The three judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28 in favor of the 34-year-old.

Neil Magny reacts to being tied with Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history

UFC @ufc



live on @ESPN @NeilMagny ties legend GSP for most wins in UFC welterweight history with 19 #UFCColumbus live on @ESPN 👏 @NeilMagny ties legend GSP for most wins in UFC welterweight history with 19#UFCColumbus live on @ESPN https://t.co/wtOa2ffdU0

Neil Magny's win on March 26 tied him with former 170-pound king Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in the UFC's welterweight division.

During Magny's post-fight interview, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier pointed out the record and asked for 'The Haitian Sensation's feelings about it. The 34-year-old replied by saying:

"Oh DC, that feels amazing. I've been in this sport for a very long time, chasing a lot of goals. So, to be up there with one of the greats, it feels amazing."

St-Pierre is hailed by many as the best welterweight to ever fight in the UFC and is largely considered the greatest fighter of all time. 'Rush' was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020 for his numerous achievements inside the octagon.

Watch Neil Magny's full octagon interview below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari