UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Live Stream - How to Watch Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis Online

After last weekend's blockbuster UFC 258 pay-per-view where Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight strap against top contender Gilbert Burns in the main event, the promotion is back with another exciting fight card.

Top heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are set to clash in the main event of this weekend's UFC Fight Night at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The fight will have serious implications for the title picture in the heavyweight division as both fighters are in the top-5 of the 'big-boy division' in the UFC.

WHO YOU GOT? 😤



Blaydes-Lewis! It finally goes down Saturday on #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/MjXvYlTkLK — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2021

The pair were set to lock horns back in November, but the fight had to be postponed when Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19. The winner of this fight is likely to become the next title contender and will challenge the winner of the upcoming rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Stipe-Ngannou on the horizon... 🌅



Which heavyweight will put themself next in line? 🏆 #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/vqZ4cStXTA — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2021

Given below are all the important details you need to know about UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis.

When is UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis takes place this Saturday night, February 20. The prelims will commence at 5 p.m. ET, and the the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis online?

In the United States, the prelims and main card for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis, are both available live and exclusive on ESPN+ and coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the action from UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis live on BT Sport 1. The prelims will begin at 11 p.m. GMT and the main card will start at 1 a.m. GMT on Sunday.

To find out how to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis in other countries, visit UFC.com.

Full fight card for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women's Bantamweight)

Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner (Featherweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Rafael Alves vs. Pat Sabatini (Featherweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall (Heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweight)

Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon (Featherweight)

Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Peña (Lightweight)

Eddie Wineland vs. John Castañeda (Bantamweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Nate Landwehr (Featherweight)

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O'Neill (Women's Flyweight)

Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers (Featherweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez (Bantamweight)

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa (Heavyweight)