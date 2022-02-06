"Gonna tire him out, then I’m gonna take him out” - Chad Anheliger is looking to make an instant impact in his UFC debut vs. Jesse Strader

After being handed a UFC contract off the back of his DWCS victory against Muin Gafurov, Chad Anheliger is looking to start his UFC career with a bang. Anheliger will face Jesse Strader in a bantamweight scrap at UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev.

Anheliger recently sat down with Frank Bonada of Sportskeeda MMA for an exclusive interview. He discussed how he planned on defeating Strader. He stated that:

"It's not a specific finish, but what's gonna happen is I'm gonna tire him out, then I'm gonna take him out. So whichever way that happens, if he wants to keep standing, he's gonna end up lying down, if he wants to start shooting then I'm gonna end up choking him, getting on top. But the plan is to wear him out and take him out. So he'll kind of decide what he wants out of that."

Chad Anheliger on a future fight with TUF winner Ricky Turcios

Whilst Anheliger is new to the UFC, he has been competing at a high level for some time, and already has a win over TUF finalist Brady Hiestand on his record. Anheliger stated that he would be interested in a potential bout against the man who defeated Hiestand to win the most recent season of TUF, Ricky Turcios.

UFC Fight Night: Ricky Turcios v Brady Hiestand

Anheliger reiterated that he has no bad blood towards Turcios, but that he simply believes the two men would produce an excellent fight. He stated the following:

"I like him [Turcios]. I think he fights awesome. He's exciting and when I see something like that I think, wow, we would have a great fight. That's kind of what I look for in opponents. I'm just not in a position yet to start dropping names on guys yet. I'm gonna go out there and take out Jesse, and then go from there."

Check out the full exclusive interview with Chad Anheliger below:

