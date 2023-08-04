UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font weigh ins - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash? 

Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font officially weighed in for tomorrow night's UFC Fight Night event, taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both fighters weighed in nearly the same as they will be competing in a catchweight bout. Cory Sandhagen successfully weighed in at 139.5lbs, while Font weighed in at 139lbs to make their main event official.

It's important to note that the reason for the bout being contested as a 140lb catchweight is because Font stepped in on short notice to replace Umar Nurmagomedov. Despite the bout being a catchweight, it will still have major implications in the bantamweight division.

Font is coming off his impressive first-round TKO win over Adrian Yanez, which snapped his two-fight losing skid and earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. Meanwhile, 'Sandman' is riding a two-fight winning streak, with wins over top-ranked bantamweights Song Yadong and Marlon Vera.

It will be interesting to see what transpires tomorrow night as 'Sandman' could make a strong case for a future title shot should he extend his winning streak in decisive fashion.

Who is co-headlining UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font?

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font will have a very intriguing co-headliner as strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez will look to get into title contention when she takes on former champion Jessica Andrade.

Suarez comes into the fight with an impressive unbeaten 9-0 MMA record that includes wins over the likes of former two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza and reigning women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso. Andrade, on the other hand, will be looking to snap her two-fight losing skid that includes losses to surging contenders Erin Blanchfield and Yan Xiaonan.

Suarez has been compared to UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov for her elite-level wrestling and grappling to dominate her opponents on her way to an unbeaten record. If the current No.10 ranked strawweight adds another champion to her resume, there could be more discussion about moving her into the top-5 of the division.