"It's hard for Adesanya to give me credit on anything" - Marvin Vettori reacts after Israel Adesanya predicted Paulo Costa to beat him

Marvin Vettori has responded to Israel Adesanya’s recent prediction that the Italian would lose to Paulo Costa in their upcoming fight. Vettori has asserted that it’s hard for Adesanya to give him credit for anything.

In a recent interview with MMA Uncensored, Marvin Vettori fired back at Israel Adesanya. Adesanya had predicted that Costa would beat Vettori, akin to how he beat Yoel Romero. Addressing Adesanya’s prediction, Vettori stated:

“Yeah, it’s hard for Adesanya to give me credit on anything, you know. But it’s funny because right after the fight, he does give me credit, then he changes opinion. But it’s okay, you know. At the end of the day, everybody is entitled to their own opinions. So, it’s alright. But I don’t even think, you know, he really thought through about (the prediction).”

‘The Italian Dream’ has fought Adesanya twice in the past, losing via split decision in a three-round fight in April 2018 and via unanimous decision in their five-round UFC middleweight title fight this June. The rivalry between Vettori and ‘The Last Stylebender’ is still as intense as ever despite them already having faced off twice inside the octagon.

Marvin Vettori also referenced boxing legend Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin aka GGG’s iconic catchphrase “big drama show.” Vettori suggested that he’s looking forward to having a big drama show and a great fight against Paulo Costa.

‘The Italian Dream’ revealed that he’s heading into his fight against Costa looking for the finish. Marvin Vettori has indicated that he’ll be trying to secure a stoppage victory, as he’s evolving his fighting style and doesn’t want to leave the outcome of his bouts in the hands of the judges.

You can catch Marvin Vettori’s comments in the video below:

Marvin Vettori’s quest for UFC gold

Marvin Vettori has come up short against Israel Adesanya on two separate occasions. With Adesanya still the UFC middleweight champion, it’s unlikely that Vettori will be given another title shot anytime soon unless 'The Last Stylebender' loses the belt.

Also Read

Presently, the belief is that 'The Italian Dream' will have to string together a few wins to reinsert himself into the title picture. Marvin Vettori's road back to a possible title fight starts later this month. Vettori will face Paulo Costa in a five-round middleweight matchup that'll headline UFC Fight Night 196 on October 23rd, 2021.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh