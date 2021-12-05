UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

After a two-week hiatus, the UFC returned to the Apex Facility with UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo. The fight card, filled with exciting fights from top to bottom, lived up to the hype on December 4.

Clay Guida, Chris Curtis, Jamahal Hill and Rafael Fiziev took home the 'Performance of the Night' honors for delivering jaw-dropping finishes at UFC Vegas 44. Each of them were rewarded with a $50,000 bonus.

The 'Fight of the Night' bonus was awarded to Cheyanna Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin. They also got a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Fight Night bonuses:

FOTN: Vlismas, Martin.

POTN: Guida, Curtis, Hill, Fiziev Fight Night bonuses: FOTN: Vlismas, Martin.POTN: Guida, Curtis, Hill, Fiziev

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo ended with a decision victory for the Brazilian

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo featured a bantamweight showdown between Rob Font and former featherweight king Jose Aldo. After a hard-fought 25-minute battle, 'Junior' took home a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 in favor of the Brazilian.

One of the most anticipated matchups of the night took place in the co-main event as Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev went toe-to-toe in a three-round contest. 'Ataman' pulled off the victory with a spectacular spinning-wheel kick TKO in the third round.

A light heavyweight showdown also took place at UFC Vegas 44 between Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill. 'Sweet Dreams', who suffered the first loss of his MMA career against Paul Craig in June, came back strong and finished Crute via TKO in the opening minutes of the fight.

UFC Veteran Clay Guida competed against Leonardo Santos in a lightweight scrap at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo. The fight was an exciting back-and-forth affair that ended with a second-round submission victory for 'The Carpenter'.

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis went toe-to-toe in a middleweight contest at UFC Vegas 44. Curtis made a strong statement by finishing Allen in the second round via TKO.

Also Read Article Continues below

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo started with a welterweight scrap between Alex Morono and Mickey Gall. Morono took home the victory by unanimous decision as all three judges scored the contest 30-27 in his favor.

Edited by C. Naik