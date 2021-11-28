"My Instagram followers went up after that" - Rob Font 'appreciates' Sean O'Malley for calling him out after UFC 264 win

Rob Font is all praise for Sean O’Malley in response to ‘Suga’ calling him out. O’Malley secured a spectacular TKO victory at UFC 264 in July this year and proceeded to challenge several top-tier bantamweights, including Font.

During an appearance on MMA Fighting’s What The Heck, Rob Font spoke to Mike Heck regarding Sean O’Malley’s call-out. The 34-year-old insinuated that he himself is gaining prominence in the division, whilst also praising O'Malley. Font stated:

“Yeah, we’re doing something. You have a guy like Sean O’Malley mentioning your name. And I like that kid. I like what he’s doing. He’s fun. He’s slick. Obviously, he’s killing it on social media and all that. And he’s exactly what he said he’s going to be. He wanted to become a star, and he became a star. I like him. I like his striking style. I even appreciate him for calling me out. My Instagram followers went up after that one. But I think let him do his thing and get some more wins. I know, eventually, I’m gonna see him. I’m gonna see him. I’m gonna catch up to him, or he’s going to catch up to me I guess I should say. And we’ll fight.”

Rob Font added that Sean O’Malley is trying to fight him because he's a big name in the division. He indicated that fighting O’Malley, despite being a much higher-ranked fighter than ‘Suga,’ would be fighting backward rather than moving up in the rankings.

Font explained that even fighting Jose Aldo is a step backward for him, but it makes sense due to Aldo’s legendary status. He reiterated his appreciation for Sean O’Malley and said:

“He’s doing his thing, man. I have nothing bad to say about him. He’s doing what he has to do to build himself up and get into a certain spot to where when he does get those fights, he’s already a big name, now he just needs the fights. He’s doing a great job. If anything, I’m learning a little bit from him as well, as far as like, how much he’s out there on social media and Instagram and Facebook; I mean, I’m sorry, YouTube and all that.”

Watch Rob Font’s conversation with Mike Heck in the video below:

Rob Font could earn a UFC bantamweight title shot with a win over Jose Aldo

Rob Font is set to face MMA legend and former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in a five-round bantamweight bout. Their fight will headline the UFC Vegas 44 event on December 4th.

Meanwhile, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is expected to face interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan in a rematch in early 2022. The winner of the fight will emerge as the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion.

The consensus is that a win over Jose Aldo, particularly an impressive one, could catapult Rob Font into a fight against-the-winner of the Sterling-Yan rematch.

