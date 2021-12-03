UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (December 4, 2021)?

Bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Jose Aldo will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo (aka UFC on ESPN 31 and UFC Vegas 44). The event is set to happen on Saturday, December 4th, inside the UFC Apex in Nevada.

A win for either fighter would definitely propel them up the rankings considering that No.3-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen has lost his last two UFC fights. Font holds a 19-4 record in his professional MMA career, while Aldo is 30-7.

However, a victory this weekend might not guarantee the duo a title shot. As interim champ Petr Yan and former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw, are in line to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling next.

Lightweight contenders Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev will go head-to-head in the night's co-main event. Meanwhile, ranked light heavyweight fighters Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill will also feature against each other on the card.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - Television channels

Here are the details for watching UFC Vegas 44 live in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo will be broadcast live on ESPN in the United States. It can also be streamed digitally on ESPN Plus, subscriptions for which are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

The UFC Fight Pass can also be used to view Fight Nights across the world in over 200 countries and territories.

United Kingdom

The event will be broadcast live on the BT Sport 1 channel in the United Kingdom. It will be simulcast on the BT Sport website and app too. Contract-free and cancellable-anytime BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 only.

A free three-month trial of BT Sport is available to EE mobile customers, who can get it by texting 'SPORT' to 150. You can cancel this subscription anytime.

India

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels for viewers in India.

It will be simulcast live on the Sony LIV website and app, which are accessible with a premium subscription available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

