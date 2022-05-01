UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera is on the books after another action-packed night at the UFC Apex Facility on Saturday, April 30.

The main event saw an all-important bantamweight showdown between divisional standouts Rob Font and Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Meanwhile, Andrei Arlovski battled Jack Collier in the co-main event.

The main card also saw Andre Fili and Joanderson Brito locking horns in the featherweight division. Prospects Jared Gordon and Grant Dawson also had a barnburner in the 155-pound weight class.

Meanwhile, veterans Darren Elkins and Gerald Meerschaert returned to action against younger opponents in Tristan Connelly and Krzysztof Jotko.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera main card results

Marlon Vera def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili via TKO (0:41 of Round 1)

Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon via submission [rear-naked choke] - (4:11 of Round 3)

Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera highlights

It all came down to quantity vs. quality of strikes in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera. Rob Font had his opponent beat in terms of volume, but 'Chito' clearly inflicted more damage. All three judges ultimately awarded the nod to Vera, who came close to finishing Font thrice in the span of the 25-minute battle.

Font clearly owned the first two rounds when he consistently connected with crisp jabs and straights. However, Vera increased his output in the later rounds and rendered his opponent unrecognizable by the end of the bout.

UFC @ufc This is your reminder that you kneed to be watching this fight 🍿 #UFCVegas53 This is your reminder that you kneed to be watching this fight 🍿 #UFCVegas53 https://t.co/LitihM1s8U

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski kept his winning streak alive against Jake Collier in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera. The Belarusian battled through an ugly back-and-forth to edge his opponent via split decision.

Brazil's Joanderson Brito scored a massive upset against featherweight veteran Andre Fili. Coming into the fight as the biggest underdog on the main card, Brito snapped Fili's head back with a powerful jab before connecting with a huge right hand that dropped his opponent.

(via @ESPN) Joanderson Brito finished Andre Fili in the first round at #UFCVegas53 (via @ESPN) Joanderson Brito finished Andre Fili in the first round at #UFCVegas53 😱(via @ESPN) https://t.co/AYehOVpk3k

Brito wasted no time looking for the finish as he pummelled the downed Fili, until referee Herb Dean had no choice but to intervene. It only took Brito 40 seconds to get the job done.

Grant Dawson put on a stellar showcase of his skills against Jared Gordon. It was a grappling-heavy performance for the Nebraskan, who landed a takedown in each round. In the dying seconds of the fight, Dawson was able to dig deep to finish Gordon off with a rear-naked choke.

Darren Elkins proved he still has plenty left in the tank with his unanimous decision victory over Tristan Connelly. 'The Damage' brought his trademark relentlessness on the feet and mixed it up with tremendous grappling to completely outwork his opponent. He earned the nod on all of the judges' scorecards after three rounds.

In the main card curtain jerker, Krzysztof Jotko relied on his boxing early to gain the upper hand over Gerald Meerschaert. The Polish fighter landed at will as he continuously baited his opponent to come in, only to connect with his counter shots. Jotko ultimately took home a unanimous decision win.

