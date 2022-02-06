Paul Felder posts image of blood on commentary table from war between Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson

Paul Felder was on commentary duty for the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland event.

During the event, 'The Irish Dragon' posted an image on Twitter that showed a drop of blood on the commentary table. The incident occurred during a back-and-forth exchange between Julian Erosa and Steve Peterson on the main card of UFC Fight Night 200.

You can take a look at the picture below:

Erosa and Peterson delivered a highly thrilling featherweight fight that lasted all three rounds. In the end, Erosa got his hand raised via split decision as the three judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of 'Juicy J'.

With the victory, Erosa is now on a two-fight winning streak in the UFC.

Paul Felder had 15 fights in the UFC

Paul Felder had an impressive run in the UFC. During his stint in the multi-billion dollar promotion, 'The Irish Dragon' took part in 15 fights and was victorious in nine of them. He competed against notable fighters like Edson Barboza, Dan Hooker, Mike Perry and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Felder has a win over current lightweight champion Charles Oliviera. Since the loss, 'Do Bronx' has gone on to build a highly impressive 10-fight winning streak.

In May 2021, Felder announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. 'The Irish Dragon' made the declaration while working as a commentator at a UFC event. In his speech, the 37-year-old apologized to fighters ranked below him at the time for holding up the lightweight division.

"I've always said that if I don't see a title picture in a year or so, I would retire... to save myself. I'm 37-years-old, I feel very fresh; I love the UFC with all my heart for everything that they have given me. I fought some of the baddest dudes in this division. My apologies for holding up the division to all the guys behind me... it's not right to hold up the division," said Felder.

You can watch Paul Felder's retirement speech below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew