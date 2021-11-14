Who won the UFC fight last night (13th November 2021)?

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez (November 13th, 2021) was headlined by one of the most exciting fights of the 2021 calendar year. Top-tier UFC featherweights collided in the headlining bout of the evening, as ‘Blessed’ reigned supreme in a night of epic finishes.

The main event featherweight matchup witnessed former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway defeat Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision in an instant classic. ‘Blessed’ went toe-to-toe with Rodriguez in the striking department in the early stages of the fight.

However, the fight’s momentum definitively shifted in Holloway’s favor when he started mixing up his striking with takedowns and his outstanding overall grappling game.

[ Leaving it all on the line 💥

Max Holloway outworked an incredibly durable and dangerous Yair Rodriguez, pulling away convincingly in rounds three and four. ‘El Pantera’ came back strong in a closely-contested fifth and final round, but Holloway notably did more than enough to take home the win on the judges’ scorecards.

The co-main event of the evening saw veteran heavyweight Ben Rothwell lose via TKO just 32 seconds into the very first round. Marcos Rogerio de Lima connected with a crisp punch that wobbled Rothwell. The Brazilian fighter then pounced on Rothwell with a barrage of punches. Referee Herb Dean stepped in but briefly let the fight continue before ultimately waving it off.

[ Wasting NO time, @Pezao011 gets it done in under 1 minute ⏱

Meanwhile, Felicia Spencer reminded the women’s featherweight division of her skills with a brilliant performance against Leah Letson. The former women’s featherweight title challenger attacked Letson with heavy punches and elbows from the clinch. The fight came to an end in round three, courtesy of vicious ground and pound from Spencer that earned her a TKO stoppage win.

🇨🇦



[ Came with something to prove 😤🇨🇦

Elsewhere on the main card, UFC welterweight Khaos Williams showcased his terrifying KO power yet again. The 27-year-old engaged in a back-and-forth fight with Miguel Baeza, which was largely contested on the feet. Williams dropped his opponent with a huge right hand in round three, causing the referee to step in and wave the fight off.

Furthermore, the opening fight on the main card witnessed UFC bantamweight Song Yadong land a beautiful head kick that dazed Julio Arce. Yadong poured the pressure on with follow-up punches that earned him a second-round TKO victory.

@SongYadongMMA backing up the hype!



[ Another highlight for the reel, my GOODNESS!!! 🎥

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez results:

The complete results for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez are as follows:

Main card (ESPN+):

Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Ben Rothwell via first-round TKO (strikes)

Felicia Spencer def. Leah Letson via third-round TKO (strikes)

Khaos Williams def. Miguel Baeza via third-round TKO (punches)

Song Yadong def. Julio Arce via second-round TKO (strikes)

Preliminary card (ESPN+):

Joel Alvarez def. Thiago Moises via first-round TKO (strikes)

Andrea Lee def. Cynthia Calvillo via second-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Sean Woodson def. Collin Anglin via first-round TKO (strikes)

Cortney Casey def. Liana Jojua via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rafael Alves def. Marc Diakiese via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Da Un Jung def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via first-round KO (elbows)

Edited by Josh Evanoff