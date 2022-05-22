UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira: Main card results and highlights

The main event for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira card was a bantamweight scrap between former UFC champion Holly Holm and rising contender Ketlen Vieira.
In her last fight in November 2021, Vieira scored an impressive decision victory against Miesha Tate.
Holm, on the other hand, was riding a two-fight win streak coming into the main event of UFC Fight Night 206.
A welterweight banger in the form of Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira took place in the co-main event of the fight card.
Chidi Njokuani, Polyana Viana and Eryk Anders were also a part of the main card of the event.
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira main card results
Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic via KO (4:48 of Round 1)
Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira highlights
Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira went the distance and the judges scored it as a unanimous decision win for 'Fenomena'. The Brazilian has now beaten two former champions in back-to-back fights.
The co-main event between Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio lived up to the hype as the two fighters slugged it out for 15 minutes. In the end, the Brazilian took home the victory via split decision.
Chidi 'Bang Bang' Njokuani lived up to his nickname on May 21 as he scored a spectacular knockout against Dusko Todorovic in the very first round of the fight.
Tabatha Ricci snapped Polyana Viana's two-fight win streak and defeated her via unanimous decision. Viana is now 2-4 in her last six fights in the UFC.
Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park was the first fight on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. 'Ya Boi' failed to get back into the win column as he lost a closely contested fight via split decision.