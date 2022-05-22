×
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira: Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night 206 main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
UFC Fight Night 206 main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified May 22, 2022 07:46 AM IST
The main event for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira card was a bantamweight scrap between former UFC champion Holly Holm and rising contender Ketlen Vieira.

In her last fight in November 2021, Vieira scored an impressive decision victory against Miesha Tate.

Holm, on the other hand, was riding a two-fight win streak coming into the main event of UFC Fight Night 206.

A welterweight banger in the form of Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira took place in the co-main event of the fight card.

Chidi Njokuani, Polyana Viana and Eryk Anders were also a part of the main card of the event.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira main card results

Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic via KO (4:48 of Round 1)

Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira highlights

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira went the distance and the judges scored it as a unanimous decision win for 'Fenomena'. The Brazilian has now beaten two former champions in back-to-back fights.

Golpes y derribos ahora! #UFCVegass55 https://t.co/9un32a1f08
WOW! Holm defiende un intento de sumisión, Vieira agresiva! #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/kWRsWyou6s
Atacan ahora en pie 💥🥊 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/3HvTDQWWVS
Arrancan cuarto round con intercambios en pie #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/KFfYL71AES
Salen las patadas de Holm aquí #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/sahVTX76Se
Ambas tácticas, Holm usa sus patadas #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/lZeDNl5EAw
Oficial, @ketlenvieiraufc derrota a Holly Holm por decisión dividida en la estelar #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/MR0Z8RbRHi

The co-main event between Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio lived up to the hype as the two fighters slugged it out for 15 minutes. In the end, the Brazilian took home the victory via split decision.

Empiezan a conectar los golpes en este primer round #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/hKSnGW1xwc
A la ofensiva @SPonzinibbioMMA ⚔️ #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/9imwKvxVIo
Gran comienzo de @UfcPereira a este round definitivo #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/a49XOULIqo
Intercambio de poder entre estos guerreros🔥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/56AhZCgvZd
Ambos gladiadores dándolo todo en este round definitivo❗ #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/b6JICpJNj9
En una aguerrida batalla @UfcPereira derrota a Santiago Ponzinibbio por decisión dividida❗#UFCVegas55 https://t.co/KVdTRcW1vV

Chidi 'Bang Bang' Njokuani lived up to his nickname on May 21 as he scored a spectacular knockout against Dusko Todorovic in the very first round of the fight.

WOW! Peligro en el suelo 😮 finaliza? #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/svo7IJBLSA
OOOHHHHH‼️ Un codo acaba la pelea! @ChidiBangNjoku impresionante 💪 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/h6JeZWs6Wr

Tabatha Ricci snapped Polyana Viana's two-fight win streak and defeated her via unanimous decision. Viana is now 2-4 in her last six fights in the UFC.

Miren este inicio de round! 🔥 🔥🔥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/Kpc5P3nxNy
Agresivas y técnicas! Ambas mantienen el ritmo de ataque #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/eHUNs9bD2y
Qué bonito juego de niveles! 🥋 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/mEXPiIWkEF
Oficial, Tabatha Ricci derrota a Polyana Viana 🇧🇷 por decisión unánime en una competida pelea #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/Cr1IoM6ylK

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park was the first fight on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. 'Ya Boi' failed to get back into the win column as he lost a closely contested fight via split decision.

Anders quiere poner presión, veamos como responde Park 💥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/KTebayshHj
Prenden la máquina de ataque en el segundo round 2 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/VqRgOwWgoH
Competida pelea! Junyong Park vence por decisión dividida a Eryk Anders abriendo estelares #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/rQYt3Kfd9v

Edited by David Andrew
