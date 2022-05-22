UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira: Main card results and highlights

The main event for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira card was a bantamweight scrap between former UFC champion Holly Holm and rising contender Ketlen Vieira.

In her last fight in November 2021, Vieira scored an impressive decision victory against Miesha Tate.

Holm, on the other hand, was riding a two-fight win streak coming into the main event of UFC Fight Night 206.

A welterweight banger in the form of Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira took place in the co-main event of the fight card.

Chidi Njokuani, Polyana Viana and Eryk Anders were also a part of the main card of the event.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira main card results

Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic via KO (4:48 of Round 1)

Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira highlights

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira went the distance and the judges scored it as a unanimous decision win for 'Fenomena'. The Brazilian has now beaten two former champions in back-to-back fights.

The co-main event between Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio lived up to the hype as the two fighters slugged it out for 15 minutes. In the end, the Brazilian took home the victory via split decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas55 Ambos gladiadores dándolo todo en este round definitivo Ambos gladiadores dándolo todo en este round definitivo❗ #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/b6JICpJNj9

Chidi 'Bang Bang' Njokuani lived up to his nickname on May 21 as he scored a spectacular knockout against Dusko Todorovic in the very first round of the fight.

Tabatha Ricci snapped Polyana Viana's two-fight win streak and defeated her via unanimous decision. Viana is now 2-4 in her last six fights in the UFC.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol por decisión unánime en una competida pelea Oficial, Tabatha Ricci derrota a Polyana Vianapor decisión unánime en una competida pelea #UFCVegas55 Oficial, Tabatha Ricci derrota a Polyana Viana 🇧🇷 por decisión unánime en una competida pelea #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/Cr1IoM6ylK

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park was the first fight on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. 'Ya Boi' failed to get back into the win column as he lost a closely contested fight via split decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas55 Anders quiere poner presión, veamos como responde Park Anders quiere poner presión, veamos como responde Park 💥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/KTebayshHj

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Prenden la máquina de ataque en el segundo round 2 #UFCVegas55 Prenden la máquina de ataque en el segundo round 2 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/VqRgOwWgoH

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Competida pelea! Junyong Park vence por decisión dividida a Eryk Anders abriendo estelares #UFCVegas55 Competida pelea! Junyong Park vence por decisión dividida a Eryk Anders abriendo estelares #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/rQYt3Kfd9v

Edited by David Andrew