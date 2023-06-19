UFC Fight Night Jacksonville: Does the main event hold title implications for undefeated Ilia Topuria?

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville will take place on Saturday, June 24, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida.

The card is set to be headlined by a featherweight clash between the undefeated Ilia Topuria and power puncher Josh Emmett.

Ilia 'El Matador' Topuria has been on a tear since entering the UFC. He is on a five-fight win streak in the promotion and has an undefeated 13-0 record overall. Moreover, his last four wins in the UFC have come by finish.

Topuria has displayed a well-rounded skillset, showing competency in both striking and grappling. He submitted ground specialist Bryce Mitchell last time out. Before that, he knocked out Jai Herbert, Ryan Hall and Damon Jackson.

His performances have left fans asking if a win against Emmett would propel Topuria to a title shot. With a statement win over the featherweight veteran, who most recently fell short against Yair Rodriguez for the interim title, Topuria will certainly have a credible claim to be the next in line. As a result, UFC Fight Night Jacksonville will be very important for him.

A few things, however, do have to go his way. If Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski loses to Yair Rodriguez in their title fight, which is set for UFC 290 next month, he is likely to get an immediate rematch given his long tenure as champion.

If Volkanovski wins, meanwhile, Topuria is a fresh challenge and may very well get the next shot if he is able to secure a win at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville.

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville to be headlined Topuria and Emmett, card features Magny, Ribas, Allen, and more

The UFC Fight Night Jacksonville card has plenty to offer in addition to the explosive main event between Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

In the co-main event, fan favorite Amanda Ribas will take on Maycee Barber in a bout that is sure to propel the winner up the ranks of the women's flyweight division.

In the opening fight of the main card at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville, middleweights Brendan Allen and Bruno Silva will face off. The winner is sure to move up the ladder at 185 pounds, and with a statement win, has the chance to really shake things up.

The much-loved Neil Magny also makes his return following a loss to Gilbert Burns earlier this year. He will take on Phil Rowe in what will be the final fight on the preliminary card.

Check out the whole card here:

