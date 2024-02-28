UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev: Ticket prices, availability, how to buy, and more

UFC heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev are primed to go head-to-head in the headline bout of the UFC Fight Night, also known as UFC Vegas 87. The event is set to take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans looking forward to the upcoming event will be disappointed to find that general admission tickets have been fully sold out. However, the exclusive VIP experience, available for $1,750 per person, stands as the sole remaining option.

As per the UFC VIP experience website, those attending the UFC Apex event can indulge in an exclusive package featuring premium in-venue hospitality. This comprises entry to a private hospitality lounge with a buffet and open bar, along with the chance to partake in a unique photo opportunity inside the octagon after the main event.

For fans unable to secure tickets to UFC Fight Night or choose the VIP experience, the fight card will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, March 2, in the United States, corresponding to a 9 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card is anticipated to commence around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S., translating to a 12 AM GMT start on Sunday, March 3, in the U.K.

UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev undercard

Apart from the main event showcasing Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev, the UFC Fight Night event offers several promising matchups. Among them is a co-main event light heavyweight battle between Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro. Additionally, Muhammad Mokaev will face off against Alex Perez in a flyweight clash, while Umar Nurmagomedov is set to welcome promotional newcomer Bekzat Almakhan in a bantamweight bout.

Check out the complete lineup of UFC Vegas 87 fights below:

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev: heavyweight

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro: light heavyweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez: flyweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan: bantamweight

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg: flyweight

Preliminary Card

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett: middleweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro: middleweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat: bantamweight

Loik Radzhabov vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady: lightweight

Ludovit Klein vs. Ạ.J. Cunningham: lightweight

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernando Sopai: bantamweight