UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev: Full fight card details - date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC Vegas 87 is set to go down on March 2 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. An exciting heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev will headline the Fight Night event.

The event will start with the prelims, which will kick off at 1:30 PM ET. Meanwhile, the main card fights will begin at 4:00 PM ET. Fans keep up with all the exciting action on the ESPN+ platform.

Rozenstruik is 2-3 in his last five outings and is coming off a first-round submission loss against Jailton Almeida at UFC Charlotte last May. On the other hand, Gaziev is a fast-rising heavyweight star with a perfect 12-0 record, securing a finish in eleven of those fights.

A light heavyweight matchup between Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro will serve as the co-main event of the evening. Elsewhere on the card, undefeated flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev will take on Alex Perez, and Eryk Anders will clash against Jamie Pickett in a middleweight bout.

UFC Vegas 87 will also see Umar Nurmagomedov stepping into the octagon to face Bekzat Almakhan in a bantamweight battle. Matt Schnell is also booked against Steve Erceg for a flyweight contest. A bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios is also expected to go down on his card after their fight at UFC Mexico City last weekend was canceled due to the Mexican fighter taking ill.

Ricky Turcios disputes UFC Vegas 87 rebooking against Raul Rosas Jr.

Ricky Turcios was all set to face Raul Rosas Jr. at the UFC Mexico City event last weekend. However, the 19-year-old bantamweight prospect was forced to pull out of the fight just moments before the walkouts started due to illness.

Their bout was ultimately scrapped and rescheduled for UFC Vegas 87 at the Apex facility this weekend. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed this news, and it was later clarified that their fight would be at catchweight since both already made weight for the Mexico City card. However, Turcios recently disputed the booking.

Posting a message via his Instagram Story, 'Pretty Ricky' slammed Rosas Jr. for withdrawing from the fight and clarified that he hasn't signed a contract to fight the youngster at UFC Vegas 87 yet. He wrote:

"Fake news. No fight contract has been signed yet for a new date. Last night Rosas Jr. said no fight literally five minutes before the walk out to fight in the octagon. Rosas Jr. said no to face me in the octagon in front of his 20,000 Mexican fans in Mexico City. Rosas Jr. disrespected the Bushido code... very unprofessional."

