"Cut it out, f**king cowards!" - Jamahal Hill asks fans to "draw the line" and stop mocking Johnny Walker for knockout loss

Jamahal Hill hit out at some fans after scoring a first-round knockout win over Johnny Walker on Saturday.

Hill blasted people for mocking Walker after the incredible KO. The UFC star also called those criticizing Walker as "cowards" who hide. 'Sweet Dreams' recently said in a Twitter video:

"At some point we gotta draw the line bro. Where's the line at bro. Where do we still be able to come out and look each other in the face, and still be people. You know what I mean. He got knocked out. It happens. People have been knocked out many a times before. And most of you m****f***ers just talking, whenever put yourselves in a position, you run like a little b**ch. You hide in a house. I'd seen you all before. You all cowards bro. So if you are to sit there and do this to this man who steps out against the best in the f***ing world, people who train night and day to do that. You'll run from basic ass people. Cut it out, f***ing cowards."

Watch Jamahal Hill's recent message below:

Jamahal Hill also specifically warned his fans to stop bothering Johnny Walker. Hill believes it is weak of people to mock Walker when they readily enjoy him putting his body on the line for their entertainment.

Walker was also quick to post his thoughts on social media. The Brazilian wasn't happy with how some fans were more concerned about jibing at the stars than the performers' health.

Watch Johnny Walker's message to fans below (slide two):

Jamahal Hill's next potential fight

Jamahal Hill was undefeated in his first three UFC outings after signing for the promotion. However, his hype train was then derailed by a first-round KO loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263 last year.

Since then, Hill has bounced back with two consecutive knockout wins, both of which earned him performance bonuses. Entering the light heavyweight top 10 after his recent victory, Hill is being considered a new contender.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Volkan Oezdemir @volkan_oezdemir twitter.com/espnmma/status… I’m still doubting 🤔 @JamahalH I’m still doubting 🤔 @JamahalH twitter.com/espnmma/status… I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi… I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi…

Immediately after Hill's victory over Walker, the No.8-ranked light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir took a jibe at 'Sweet Dreams'. Hill wasted no time in retorting, leading to speculation of a potential outing between the two. 'No Time' is currently on a two-fight skid and a victory over the surging Hill will certainly help him gain some momentum.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim