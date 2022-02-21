"Understandable with the brain damage you took" - Jamahal Hill slams Volkan Oezdemir for doubting him despite win over Johnny Walker 

Jamahal Hill scored a highlight reel knockout win over Johnny Walker in his first main event at UFC Vegas 48. However, Volkan Oezdemir was left unimpressed by Hill's first-round KO victory over Walker.

Oezdemir, currently ranked No.8 in the light heavyweight division, claimed he is still doubting Hill after his performance this past weekend. 'Sweet Dreams' lashed back at him on Twitter, saying the former title challenger's doubts were understandable considering the brain damage he must have taken in recent fights.

Hill also took a dig at 'No time' for suffering a knockout loss to UFC debutant Jiri Prochazka at UFC 251. Replying to Oezedmir, the rising 205 lbs star wrote on Twitter:

"I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!!"

After going 3-0 to start his UFC career, Volkan Oezdemir came up short against then-champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 220. Oezdemir has since gone 2-5 in the promotion and is currently on a two-fight skid.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill is coming off back-to-back bonus-winning first-round knockout wins over Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker. Likely to enter the top 10 after his recent victory, a fight against Oezdemir could materialize down the line.

Jamahal Hill's message to his doubters

Jamahal Hill looked extremely confident right from the moment he stepped inside the octagon on Saturday. Although Johnny Walker landed some good combinations initially, Hill constantly applied forward pressure on the Brazilian. As Walker tried to connect with a right hand, 'Sweet Dreams' caught him with one of his own, putting him to sleep at 2:55 of the opening round.

After the emphatic win, Hill claimed he wants his doubters to start having a different kind of conversation. He told reporters at the post-fight presser:

“I’m feeling great. I just wanted to come out here and show myself again and show what I can do. It’s time to start having a different kind of conversation, because you all are asking the wrong questions about me. ‘Where’s he going next?’ How good am I for real? Stop doubting. Start believing, ’cause it’s for real.”

Watch Jamahal Hill's appearance at the UFC Vegas 48 post-fight scrum below:

Hill advanced his professional MMA record to 10-1 with his win over Walker. The American will be eyeing a top-ranked opponent for his next bout.

