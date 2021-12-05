"I'm after my dream" - Jose Aldo says he has eyes set on the bantamweight championship following dominant win over Rob Font

Jose Aldo took to Instagram to stress that he has set his eye on the UFC bantamweight championship following a dominant unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) victory over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday.

Jose Aldo is a former two-time featherweight champion in the world's biggest MMA promotion. He holds the record for the most successful title defenses (7) and the longest reign (2037 days) in the men's 145-pound weight class of the UFC.

'Junior' began competing in the bantamweight division in December 2019 and lost his opening two bouts to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan. He is now on a three-fight winning streak, which includes triumphs over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font.

After losing the vacant title fight to Petr Yan last year, Jose Aldo has looked unstoppable. In all probability, he is one win away from yet another shot at the belt.

"Thank you my fans, thank you Brazil! My team and my family! I'm after my dream, I want to be champion of this category and no one will stop me!"

See what Jose Aldo posted on social media after his win over Rob Font below:

Aljamain Sterling is the current bantamweight champ and will defend his belt against interim titleholder Petr Yan sometime in the first half of 2022.

Jose Aldo has completed an eventful 10 years with the UFC

Jose Aldo is 31-7 in his professional mixed martial arts career. He was the last World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) featherweight champion who was later promoted as UFC champ following the merger between the two MMA promotions.

Aldo's UFC debut came in April 2011 against Mark Hominick at UFC 129. He won the bout via unanimous decision. The Brazilian superstar won his first seven fights on the trot.

He suffered his first UFC loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 194 in December 2015. It was the first knockout loss in the career of 'Junior'.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow José Aldo has been in the UFC for over 10 years now. 24 vs 35. 👀 José Aldo has been in the UFC for over 10 years now. 24 vs 35. 👀 https://t.co/wX7AyxjX5D

Also Read Article Continues below

Aldo is 13-6 in the UFC, 10-4 in the featherweight division and 3-2 as a bantamweight. He is likely to be granted a title eliminator clash with former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw next.

Edited by David Andrew