UFC Fight Night Jose Aldo vs Marlon Vera results: King of Rio prevails in three-round affair

Jose Aldo was back in the win column and picked up his first victory at 135 pounds, dominating Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Here's how it played out:

Round 1: Marlon Vera started with a leg kick, while the legend Jose Aldo returned them and charged forward. Marlon Vera pressed Jose Aldo up against the fence. The Brazilian legend kept moving forward and set the pace for the round while landing a clean body shot - two in a row.

Jose Aldo landed a heavy low kick and it could be seen in the subtle movement of Marlon Vera. "Chito" Vera reacted to the feints and tried to press Aldo against the fence unsuccessfully. A leg kick from Vera was countered by another one, and a body shot to end the round in favor of the former UFC Featherweight Champion.

Round 2: Jose Aldo found success with the body shots and that's what he started the second round with. Marlon Vera went charging forward trying to get his offense running. A shot from Jose Aldo saw Vera lose balance momentarily, but the latter kept pressing forward.

Marlon Vera pressed Jose Aldo against the fence and didn't take as much damage. While it was hard to say that he secured the round, that's how it appeared 10 minutes into the fight.

Round 3: Jose Aldo made Vera run into a body lock right away. The Brazilian mounted his back, albeit in a high position. Vera tried to shake him off, but he fell and Aldo was in an advantageous position. Jose Aldo locked Vera in a body triangle position, trying to get the rear-naked choke.

Chito Vera got back up but Jose Aldo was right on him. Aldo didn't get the submission, but it did secure him the round with his ground control time.

Result: Jose Aldo defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Advertisement

What's next for Jose Aldo?

Jose Aldo was happy to be back in the win column and stated that he trained hard for the fight. He thanked the UFC for letting the fighters work. Jose Aldo called for a fight against TJ Dillashaw upon the latter's return.