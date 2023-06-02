UFC flyweights Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi step into the spotlight as the main event of an eagerly awaited Fight Night extravaganza. The event will take place on June 3, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Having amassed an impressive record of 24 wins and 10 losses, Kai Kara-France has undeniably solidified his status as a formidable presence within the UFC. 'Don't Blink' has earned 11 of his victories through awe-inspiring knockouts, a testament to his devastating striking abilities.

On the other hand, Amir Albazi boasts an equally impressive overall record of 16 wins and just a single loss, a testament to his remarkable skills inside the octagon. Notably, a remarkable nine of his victories have come by way of sublime submissions, highlighting his exceptional grappling abilities. 'The Prince' has yet to taste defeat in the UFC, having emerged victorious in all four of his fights under the promotion's banner.

The official weigh-ins for their highly anticipated fight took place at the UFC host hotel in the bustling metropolis of Las Vegas. Both fighters successfully made weight during Friday's official weigh-ins for the main event.

Kai Kara-France confidently stepped onto the scales, tipping them at 125.5 pounds, while Amir Albazi followed suit, weighing in at a solid 126 pounds. Both opponents had successfully met the required weight limit of 126 pounds for the flyweight division for a non-title fight.

Complete results for UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi weigh-ins

Main card

Kai Kara-France (125.5 lbs) vs Amir Albazi (126 lbs): flyweight bout

Alex Caceres (145 lbs) vs Daniel Pineda (145 lbs): featherweight bout

Jim Miller (155.5 lbs) vs Jesse Butler (154.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Tim Elliott (126 lbs) vs Victor Altamirano (124.5 lbs): flyweight bout

Karine Silva (125.5 lbs) vs Ketlen Souza (124.5 lbs): Women’s flyweight bout

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170 lbs) vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171 lbs): welterweight bout

Preliminary card

Daniel Santos (135.5 lbs) vs Johnny Munoz (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Andrei Arlovski (245 lbs) vs Don’Tale Mayes (262.5 lbs): heavyweight bout

John Castaneda (136 lbs) vs Muin Gafurov (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Jamie Mullarkey (156 lbs) vs Muhammad Naimov (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Elise Reed (115 lbs) vs Jinh Yu Frey (116 lbs): Women’s strawweight bout

Da’Mon Blackshear (136 lbs) vs Luan Lacerda (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Philipe Lins (205.5 lbs) vs Max Grishin (205 lbs): light heavyweight bout

Poll : 0 votes