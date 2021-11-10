"I've been so impressed with his intelligence" - Kenny Florian gives his prediction for Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Former UFC title challenger Kenny Florian feels Max Holloway is the favourite against Yair Rodriguez during their 145-pound showdown this weekend.

Former champion and current No.1 featherweight contender Max Holloway and No.3-ranked Rodriguez will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night 197 inside the Apex gym facility in Las Vegas.

Speaking to journalist James Lynch on the MMA Pros Pick YouTube show, Florian stressed that Holloway's consistency, intelligence and aggression will give him the upper hand against Yair Rodriguez.

"I like Holloway in that one. I think Rodriguez is very dangerous. Again, Holloway is just so damn consistent. You know what Max Holloway is gonna show up for the most part every single time out. I've been so impressed with his intelligence, his ability to execute his aggression and his precision. I like Holloway," said Florian.

Watch Kenny Florian and several others from the MMA world in conversation with James Lynch below:

'Blessed' currently holds a 22-6 record in his professional MMA career, while 'El Pantera' is 13-2-1 so far. This will be the first encounter between the two fighters.

The winner of Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez will likely challenge champion Alexander Volkanovski next

Max Holloway has already faced featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski twice.

Holloway dropped his belt to the Australian with a unanimous decision loss at UFC 245 in December 2019. A few months later, Volkanovski won the rematch at UFC 251.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez has never taken on 'The Great' or fought for a title in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA

.

.

.

#ufc #mma #alexandervolkanovski #maxholloway #yairrodriguez #gigachikadze What would be a wise move for Alexander Volkanovski? Waiting for the winner of Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez or taking up a fight in the meantime? What would be a wise move for Alexander Volkanovski? Waiting for the winner of Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez or taking up a fight in the meantime?...#ufc #mma #alexandervolkanovski #maxholloway #yairrodriguez #gigachikadze https://t.co/UdnPqOuoM9

The winner of the Holloway vs. Rodriguez clash this Saturday is most likely the next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski's 145-pound championship.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Both UFC president Dana White and the titleholder himself have insisted on either Holloway or Rodriguez since the end of UFC 266 in September, when Volkanovski defeated No.2 contender and fellow The Ultimate Fighter 29 head coach Brian Ortega.

Edited by Joshua Broom