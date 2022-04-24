UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade was headlined by a five-round strawweight matchup between Amanda Lemos and former champion Jessica Andrade. Coming into the fight, Lemos was riding a highly impressive five-fight win streak. Andrade, on the other hand, knocked out Cynthia Calvillo in her last outing in the promotion.

The co-main event featured MMA veteran Clay Guida, who took on young prospect Claudio Puelles in a lightweight scrap.

In arguably the most intriguing fight of the night, Charles Jourdain went toe-to-toe with Lando Vannata in a lightweight scrap.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Main card results

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission [Standing arm-triangle choke] (3:13 of Round 1)

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission [Kneebar] (3:01 of Round 1)

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission [Guillotine choke] (2:32 of Round 1)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright via submission [Guillotine choke] (2:36 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade highlights

Jessica Andrade made a strong statement at UFC Fight Night 205. 'Bate Estaca' scored an awe-inspiring victory over Amanda Lemos by catching the 34-year-old in a standing arm-triangle choke. With the win, Andrade is now on a two-fight win streak in the promotion.

The co-main event between Clay Guida and Claudio Puelles failed to go past the first round. By recording a submission over Guida in the opening round, Puelles extended his UFC win streak to five.

At the age of 23, Maycee Barber was the youngest fighter on the UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade card. 'The Future' competed against Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout. Barber dominated the majority of the fight and cruised to a comfortable decision victory.

The highly anticipated matchup between Charles Jourdain and Lando Vannata was a short-lived affair. 'Air' defeated Vannata via first-round submission.

In the first fight of the UFC Fight Night 205 card, Marc-Andre Barriault made quick work of Jordan Wright and submitted him via a guillotine choke in the opening minutes of the fight.

Edited by Avinash Tewari