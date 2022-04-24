×
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 24, 2022 08:46 AM IST
News

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade was headlined by a five-round strawweight matchup between Amanda Lemos and former champion Jessica Andrade. Coming into the fight, Lemos was riding a highly impressive five-fight win streak. Andrade, on the other hand, knocked out Cynthia Calvillo in her last outing in the promotion.

The co-main event featured MMA veteran Clay Guida, who took on young prospect Claudio Puelles in a lightweight scrap.

In arguably the most intriguing fight of the night, Charles Jourdain went toe-to-toe with Lando Vannata in a lightweight scrap.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Main card results

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission [Standing arm-triangle choke] (3:13 of Round 1)

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission [Kneebar] (3:01 of Round 1)

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission [Guillotine choke] (2:32 of Round 1)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright via submission [Guillotine choke] (2:36 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade highlights

Jessica Andrade made a strong statement at UFC Fight Night 205. 'Bate Estaca' scored an awe-inspiring victory over Amanda Lemos by catching the 34-year-old in a standing arm-triangle choke. With the win, Andrade is now on a two-fight win streak in the promotion.

SE ACABO TODO🔥🔥🔥 @jessicammapro derrota a su compatriota con una impresionante sumisión #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/5PYy9ck2r4

The co-main event between Clay Guida and Claudio Puelles failed to go past the first round. By recording a submission over Guida in the opening round, Puelles extended his UFC win streak to five.

Casi consigue la sumisión empezando el combate❗ #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/7dtUDBRzLY
LO CONSIGUE🔥🔥🔥 @prince_of_peru somete a la leyenda en el primer round❗ #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/CaeWr2WHrF

At the age of 23, Maycee Barber was the youngest fighter on the UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade card. 'The Future' competed against Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout. Barber dominated the majority of the fight and cruised to a comfortable decision victory.

La estrategia sobre la lona esta en exhibición #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/z4CwXKnHcp
Grandes golpes en el clinch de @MayceeBarber #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/ZBihwNN0uq
En una aguerrida pelea @MayceeBarber derrota a Montana De La Rosa por decisión unánime🙌 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/kkBbulge2k

The highly anticipated matchup between Charles Jourdain and Lando Vannata was a short-lived affair. 'Air' defeated Vannata via first-round submission.

TENEMOS OTRA SUMISION❗@JourdainAir lo termina nuevamente en el primer round #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/JcqNoF14lO

In the first fight of the UFC Fight Night 205 card, Marc-Andre Barriault made quick work of Jordan Wright and submitted him via a guillotine choke in the opening minutes of the fight.

INCREIBLE SUMISION🔥 @PowerBarriault termina el combate con una fascinante guillotina #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/R2FR3zumog

Edited by Avinash Tewari

