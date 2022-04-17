UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims: Full results and highlights

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad was a welterweight clash between Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque. Although the five-round matchup was the main attraction of the UFC Vegas 51 fight card, many exciting fights took place on the prelims of the fight card.
Devin Clark took on William Knight in a heavyweight clash on the card's prelims.
Drakkar Klose made his long-awaited return to the UFC octagon since losing to Beneil Dariush in 2020. The 34-year-old faced off against Brandon Jenkins in a lightweight matchup.
Pannie Kianzad and Lina Lansberg also traded leather in a bantamweight bout in the card's prelims.
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims results
Devin Clark def. William Knight via TKO (3:21 of Round 3)
Pannie Kianzad def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Drakkar Klose def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO (0:33 of Round 2)
Rafa Garcia def. Jesse Ronson via submission (4:50 of Round 2)
Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett via technical decision (30-27, 20-27, 20-27)
Jordan Leavitt def. Trey Ogden via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Sam Hughes def. Istella Nunes via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)
Heili Alateng def. Kevin Croom via TKO (0:47 of Round 1)
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims highlights
Devin Clark and William Knight decided to throw down in a heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad. 'Brown Bear' scored his first finish in the UFC as he knocked out Knight in the third round of the fight.
Pannie Kianzad and Lina Lansberg had an exhilarating back-and-forth fight that ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'Banzai'.
After an absence of over two years, Drakkar Klose returned to the octagon and took on Brandon Jenkins. The 34-year-old knocked his opponent out in the opening seconds of the second round.
Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson took place in the prelims of UFC Vegas 51. 'Gifted' landed an illegal knee on his opponent in the second round that caused him to lose a point on the judges' scorecards. But it didn't matter as Garcia scored a submission victory later in the same round.
The heavyweight clash between Chris Barnett and Martin Buday was surrounded by controversy. In the third round, Buday landed an illegal strike that caused the fight to come to a halt. Barnett expressed his wish to continue, but the fight was already called off.
With only 1 minute and 35 seconds of the third round into play, the fight went to the judges, who scored it a technical (unanimous) decision for the 30-year-old Buday.
The lightweight bout between Jordan Leavitt and Trey Ogden was a razor-close fight, and it showed as such on the scorecards. In the end, it was 'The Monkey King' who took home the victory via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad.
Sam Hughes and Istella Nunes fought it out for a full 15 minutes in a closely contested affair. 'Sampage' took home the win via majority decision and broke her three-fight skid in the UFC. This was Hughes' first win in the multi-billion dollar promotion.
In the first fight of the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims, Heili Alateng made quick work of Kevin Croom and finished him in the opening seconds of the first round.