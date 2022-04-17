UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims: Full results and highlights

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad was a welterweight clash between Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque. Although the five-round matchup was the main attraction of the UFC Vegas 51 fight card, many exciting fights took place on the prelims of the fight card.

Devin Clark took on William Knight in a heavyweight clash on the card's prelims.

Drakkar Klose made his long-awaited return to the UFC octagon since losing to Beneil Dariush in 2020. The 34-year-old faced off against Brandon Jenkins in a lightweight matchup.

Pannie Kianzad and Lina Lansberg also traded leather in a bantamweight bout in the card's prelims.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims results

Devin Clark def. William Knight via TKO (3:21 of Round 3)

Pannie Kianzad def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Drakkar Klose def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO (0:33 of Round 2)

Rafa Garcia def. Jesse Ronson via submission (4:50 of Round 2)

Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett via technical decision (30-27, 20-27, 20-27)

Jordan Leavitt def. Trey Ogden via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Sam Hughes def. Istella Nunes via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Heili Alateng def. Kevin Croom via TKO (0:47 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims highlights

Devin Clark and William Knight decided to throw down in a heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad. 'Brown Bear' scored his first finish in the UFC as he knocked out Knight in the third round of the fight.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Se enciende Knight por un momento pero Clark y su lucha defienden bien para sobrevivir #JUFCVegas51 Se enciende Knight por un momento pero Clark y su lucha defienden bien para sobrevivir #JUFCVegas51 https://t.co/Apm1OGXtB0

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@BrownBearC just shut the lights OFF. BROWN BEAR'S GOT PAWS OH MY!@BrownBearC just shut the lights OFF. #UFCVegas51 BROWN BEAR'S GOT PAWS OH MY! 😱🐻 @BrownBearC just shut the lights OFF. #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/LOtECRZn6y

Pannie Kianzad and Lina Lansberg had an exhilarating back-and-forth fight that ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'Banzai'.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@LinaLansberg looking for a measure of retribution against Kianzad here! She's EARNED the name Elbow Queen!@LinaLansberg looking for a measure of retribution against Kianzad here! #UFCVegas51 She's EARNED the name Elbow Queen! 💪👑🇸🇪 @LinaLansberg looking for a measure of retribution against Kianzad here! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/oFwEbgjAAv

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Guerra!!! Luego de buenas acciones entre ambas, y lo dejan a los jueces #UFCVegas51 Guerra!!! Luego de buenas acciones entre ambas, y lo dejan a los jueces #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/Kop2UtLaFR

After an absence of over two years, Drakkar Klose returned to the octagon and took on Brandon Jenkins. The 34-year-old knocked his opponent out in the opening seconds of the second round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas51 Los intercambios de poder empiezan entre estos dos y Klose quiere llevarse la finalización Los intercambios de poder empiezan entre estos dos y Klose quiere llevarse la finalización 😱 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/LZir4yrWsP

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@DrakkarKlose just put it ON HIM from bell-to-bell! Back and BACK in the win column!@DrakkarKlose just put it ON HIM from bell-to-bell! #UFCVegas51 Back and BACK in the win column!@DrakkarKlose just put it ON HIM from bell-to-bell! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/m71v0zak3e

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson took place in the prelims of UFC Vegas 51. 'Gifted' landed an illegal knee on his opponent in the second round that caused him to lose a point on the judges' scorecards. But it didn't matter as Garcia scored a submission victory later in the same round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas51 De nuevo hay control sobre el piso de Rafa Garcia De nuevo hay control sobre el piso de Rafa Garcia👊 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/UC9UdvBfei

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Rafa Garcia was deducted a point and took the fight right out of the judges hands! 🗣️ GIFTEDRafa Garcia was deducted a point and took the fight right out of the judges hands! #UFCVegas51 🗣️ GIFTED🇲🇽 Rafa Garcia was deducted a point and took the fight right out of the judges hands! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/rsrUBLfYLo

The heavyweight clash between Chris Barnett and Martin Buday was surrounded by controversy. In the third round, Buday landed an illegal strike that caused the fight to come to a halt. Barnett expressed his wish to continue, but the fight was already called off.

With only 1 minute and 35 seconds of the third round into play, the fight went to the judges, who scored it a technical (unanimous) decision for the 30-year-old Buday.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



The ref deems it accidental so we'll now go to the judges scorecards. The fight's been called off due to an illegal strike in the third round.The ref deems it accidental so we'll now go to the judges scorecards. #UFCVegas51 The fight's been called off due to an illegal strike in the third round.The ref deems it accidental so we'll now go to the judges scorecards. #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/C3bnNSWu0V

The lightweight bout between Jordan Leavitt and Trey Ogden was a razor-close fight, and it showed as such on the scorecards. In the end, it was 'The Monkey King' who took home the victory via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas51 Ogden peligroso al final del round con una guillotina casi efectiva Ogden peligroso al final del round con una guillotina casi efectiva 😰 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/nCOdvVS8W2

Sam Hughes and Istella Nunes fought it out for a full 15 minutes in a closely contested affair. 'Sampage' took home the win via majority decision and broke her three-fight skid in the UFC. This was Hughes' first win in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

In the first fight of the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims, Heili Alateng made quick work of Kevin Croom and finished him in the opening seconds of the first round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Alatengheili lleva prisa y pronto finaliza su pelea con su poderoso volado de derecha #UFCVegas51 Alatengheili lleva prisa y pronto finaliza su pelea con su poderoso volado de derecha #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/4oXqfgOWSo

