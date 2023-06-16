UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier weigh ins - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier will take center stage as the headline attraction of the upcoming Fight Night spectacle. The fight card is scheduled to unfold on June 17, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Marvin Vettori enters the upcoming fight with a professional record of 19 wins and 6 losses against Jared Cannonier, who holds a record of 16 wins and 6 losses. Both fighters are coming off recent victories, as 'The Italian Dream' secured a win over Roman Dolidze in March, and 'Killa Gorilla' triumphed over Sean Strickland in December. It is worth mentioning that prior to their respective wins, both Vettori and Cannonier experienced defeats at the hands of the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The official weigh-ins for the bout took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both combatants successfully made weight during the official weigh-ins for the main event on Friday.

Marvin Vettori confidently approached the weighing scales, registering a weight of 185.5 pounds, while Jared Cannonier mirrored the same weight, also tipping the scales at 185.5 pounds. It was a successful weigh-in for both fighters as they met the prescribed weight limit of 186 pounds for their non-title middleweight bout.

Complete result for UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier weigh-ins

Main Card

Marvin Vettori (185.5 lbs) vs Jared Cannonier (185.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Arman Tsarukyan (155.5 lbs) vs Joaquim Silva (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Armen Petrosyan (186 lbs) vs Christian Leroy Duncan (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Pat Sabatini (145 lbs) vs Lucas Almeida (145.5 lbs): featherweight bout

Manuel Torres (156 lbs) vs Nikolas Motta (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Nicolas Dalby (170.5 lbs) vs Muslim Salikhov (170 lbs): welterweight bout

Preliminary Card

Jimmy Flick (125.5 lbs) vs Alessandro Costa (126 lbs): flyweight bout

Kyung Ho Kang (135.5 lbs) vs Cristian Quinonez (135 lbs): bantamweight bout

Carlos Hernandez (125 lbs) vs Denys Bondar (126 lbs): flyweight bout

Tereza Bleda (125 lbs) vs Gabriella Fernandes (126 lbs): Women’s flyweight bout

Dan Argueta (136 lbs) vs Ronnie Lawrence (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Zac Pauga (205 lbs) vs Modestas Bukauskas (205 lbs): light-heavyweight bout

