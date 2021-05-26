UFC Fight Night Odds: Which fighters are favorites to win at UFC Vegas 28?

There will be a heavyweight showdown in the main event of UFC Vegas 28 on 6 June as Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on Augusto Sakai in a five-round fight. The Surinamese fighter is being considered a slight favorite over Sakai.

The heavyweight action does not stop there. Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura will also face each other in the co-main event of the fight card. Tybura will be entering the fight as a betting favorite.

The fight, along with the rest of the main card, is expected to deliver fireworks.

Here are the fighters who are favorites to win in the upcoming UFC Fight Night:

Tom Breese (-230, favorite) vs Antonio Arroyo (+190, underdog)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (+110, underdog) vs Miguel Baeza (-130, favorite)

Roman Dolidze (-165, favorite) vs Laureano Staropoli (+145, underdog)

Walt Harris (+145, underdog) vs MarcinTybura (-165, favorite)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-120, favorite) vs Augusto Sakai (+100, underdog)

Will Jairzinho Rozenstruik win against Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 28?

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gane

Although the odds currently favor 'Bigi Boy' in his upcoming fight against Sakai, the momentum does not seem to be on Rozenstruik's side.

The Surinamese fighter started his career in impressive fashion as he gained knockout wins over heavyweight legends like Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem. But Rozenstruik has now lost two of his last three fights.

'Bigi Boy' left many of his fans disappointed with his latest performance against Ciryl Gane as he lost a unanimous decision in a five-round main event.

Two fights before that, Rozenstruik was brutally knocked out by current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in just 20 seconds into the opening round.

Now, 'Bigi Boy' will have to pull out something spectacular in order to put himself back in contention for a title shot. But this would not be a cakewalk as he will be facing a tough opponent in Sakai, who has won 6 of his last 7 fights.

Both fighters have scored the majority of their wins via knockout. So, fans will have high expectations from the two in terms of putting up an exciting fight.