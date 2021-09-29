"Third-round TKO finish" - Paul Felder and Michael Chiesa give their predictions for Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38

Michael Chiesa and Paul Felder have cast their predictions for the upcoming light heavyweight main event scrap between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38.

While doing a recap show for UFC 266, both MMA personalities picked Thiago Santos to emerge victorious at this weekend's Fight Night.

"I gotta go with my boy Thiago. I got a little bias, I like Thiago a lot. I spent a lot of time training with him a couple of years ago... Even when I take my bias out of it, I just think that Thiago has the ability to really...storm the castle. He's got a good straight-line attack, he's got a really good blitz and I think he can really blitz through the reach of Johnny Walker. If he can avoid the unorthodox attacks of Johnny Walker and really just blitz through his reach and get inside, I think he has the ability to finish this fight," said Michael Chiesa.

Felder, while giving his reasons for picking 'Marreta', also predicted that the fight would not go past the third round.

"I would go Santos. I think the first round, these guys are going to beat the cr*p out of each other and I think Santos might even get hurt, you know. He has a tendency to get hit but I think second or third-round TKO finish for Santos would be my guess on the matter."

Thiago Santos is on a three-fight losing streak in the UFC

Thiago Santos is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. The Brazilian has lost his last three fights in the octagon. His professional MMA record currently stands at 21-9.

In his upcoming fight against Johnny Walker, 'Marreta' will be looking to break his skid and put himself back into title contention with an impressive performance.

