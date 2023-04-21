UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes weigh-ins - Find out the official weight of headliners here

The much-anticipated UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes is just around the corner, with the official weigh-in results for the headliners now revealed.

No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes are set to face off in a pivotal clash in the heavyweight division at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22.

The main card of the event will be available on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish, with the main card kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The main event is scheduled for five rounds, while all other bouts are set for three rounds.

During the official weigh-ins, both Pavlovich and Blaydes made weight for their highly anticipated matchup. Pavlovich weighed in at 260.5 pounds, while Blaydes tipped the scales at 262.5 pounds, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense showdown between two heavyweight contenders.

The co-main event will feature a middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva, with Tavares weighing in at 185 pounds and Silva at 186 pounds. Other notable weigh-ins include the lightweight bout between Bobby Green, who weighed in at 156 pounds, and Jared Gordon, who came in at 155.5 pounds.

With the official weigh-ins now complete, fight fans are eagerly anticipating UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes as the stage is set for an action-packed night of fights at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

What are the betting odds for UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes?

According to the latest betting odds for the main card, Pavlovich is listed as the underdog with odds of +138, while Blaydes is favored with odds of -170 to win the fight.

It is important to note that upsets are not uncommon in the world of mixed martial arts, and Pavlovich will surely be looking to defy the odds and make a statement in the octagon.

In addition to the win/loss odds, there are also odds for the total rounds in the fight. The over 1.5 rounds are listed at +125, indicating that there is a possibility of the fight lasting beyond the first round and a half. On the other hand, the under 1.5 rounds are listed at -165, suggesting that there is a higher expectation of the fight ending before the first round and a half.

