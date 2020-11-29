UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark Full Results

The UFC returned to action at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark, Saturday evening.

The card is headlined by a pair of hard-hitting 205-pounders in former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, who is looking to bounce back and return to the top of the light heavyweight rankings, and Devin Clark, who is looking to make it three straight victories inside the UFC Octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark Main Card

Anthony Smith def. Devin Clark by Submission (Triangle Choke), 2:34, Round 1

In the main event, former UFC title contender returned to the win column by making quick work of Devin Clark, winning by triangle choke submission.

Smith scored an early takedown and pulled Clark right into the center of the Octagon. Clark managed to reverse the position, but Smith remained active from the bottom and locked in a triangle choke. Smith tightened the hold and forced Clark to tap midway through the opening round.

Smith improves to 34-16 in his MMA career.

Miguel Baeza def. Takashi Sato by Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) — 4:28, Round 2

Late in the second round, @Thunder92Baeza locked up an arm triangle to force the tap 💪 #UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/E1kHXNEX12 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 29, 2020

In the welterweight co-main event, Miguel Baeza remained undefeated in his MMA career, submitting Takashi Sato in the second round for a fantastic UFC debut.

Baeza's striking was on display in the opening round, as he picked Sato apart with kicks, knees and punches.

In the second frame, Baeza switched it up and flashed his grappling, taking Sato down before securing an arm-triangle choke and forcing the tap.

Baeza moves to 9-0 in his career and earns his first submission win.

Parker Porter def. Josh Parisian by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

In a heavyweight contest, Parker Porter earned his first win inside the UFC Octagon, edging out Josh Parisian by unanimous decision.

Porter was aggressive right off the bat, landing a series of right hands to push Parisian back. In the second round, Porter continued to punish Parisian with strikes, landing some hard leg kicks to put Parisian down. After a failed submission attempt from Porter, Parisian came back and landed some strikes of his own, before getting taken down again later in the round. In the final round, Porter continued to control the bout with his strikes to finish strong and earn a unanimous decision win.

Porter improves to 11-6 in his second fight under the UFC banner.

Bill Algeo def. Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

In a featherweight contest, Bill Algeo earned his first UFC win, defeating Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision.

Carlyle remained aggressive throughout the bout, but Algeo remained on point defensively, keeping his opponent at bay with strikes and landing landing takedowns of his own.

After three rounds, Algeo earned the nod on all three of the judges' scorecards, 30-27 across the board.

Algeo improves to 13-5 in his career.

Norma Dumont def. Ashlee Evans-Smith by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

In a women's bantamweight division battle, Norma Dumont made a successful debut in the 135-pound division with a unanimous decision win over Ashlee Evans-Smith.

Throughout the three-round contest, Dumont outworked Evans-Smith in the stand-up and on ground to cruise to a clear-cut decision win, 30-26 across all the judges' scorecards.

Dumont improved to 5-1 in her professional career.

Jonathan Pearce def. Kai Kamaka III by TKO (punches) — 4:28, Round 2

Kicking off the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark main card, Jonathan Pearce needed just two rounds to defeat Kai Kamaka III by TKO in a featherweight bout.

A wild back-and-forth second round between ends with Pearce flattening Kamaka III out with back mount and landing vicious ground and pound. Pearce punished Kamaka III with a barrage of punches until referee Dan Miraglotta stopped the bout.

Pearce improves to 10-4 in his professional career with eight wins via KO or TKO.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark Preliminary Card

Anderson dos Santos def. Matin Day by Submission (guillotine choke) — 4:35, Round 1

Gina Mazany def. Rachael Ostovich by TKO (front kick) — 4:10, Round 3

Front kicks do the damage @GinaDangerAK needed to finish Rachael Ostovich at #UFCVegas15 😬 pic.twitter.com/1bpW752gKo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 29, 2020

Su Mudaerji def. Malcon Gordon by KO (punch) — 0:44, Round 1

Nate Maness def. Luke Sanders by Submission (rear-naked choke) — 2:29, Round 2