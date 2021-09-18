×
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
Anwesha Nag
ANALYST
Modified Sep 18, 2021 03:11 AM IST
News

There are crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann live legally.

Former title challenger Anthony Smith will face rising prospect Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight headliner at UFC Vegas 37 on Saturday, September 18. The event will take place at the promotion's homeground, the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The co-main event of the night will feature another light heavyweight bout. Ion Cutelaba is set to throw hands with Devin Clark for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann - Television and live Streaming

In this section, you will find all the television and live streaming platforms that you can legally use to watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann on Saturday.

If you have no direct access to any television channel or live streaming platform for live UFC telecasts, you can purchase a UFC Fight Pass membership at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. On this platform, you will be able to watch a few preliminary card fights live, depending on your location.

USA

In the USA, the entire UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. An ESPN Plus subscription costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year after the price hike in August.

You can also go for the Disney Plus Bundle package, which costs $13.99 per month. The package gives you one month's access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

UK

The UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann prelims and main card will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on BT Sport's app and website. Contract-free monthly passes to the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
