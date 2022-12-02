Matt Schnell made headlines today at the UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland weigh-ins, which took place several hours ago.

'Danger' made a last-ditch effort to make weight. All but one fighter missed weight, and the main event will go ahead as planned as Stephen Thompson weighed in at 170 lbs. and Kevin Holland at 170.5.

However, the main event of the prelim card may be in jeopardy, as Phil Rowe weighed in at 173.5 lbs, missing the 171 lbs. limit. Rowe was set to take on Niko Price, who made weight. It has not been disclosed whether or not the fight will continue.

Matt Schell almost joined Rowe on the list of fighters who missed weight after he weighed in at 126.5 lbs in his first attempt. 'Danger' then shaved off the majority of his hair before he stepped onto the scale for a second time. Miraculously, he was able to shave off half a pound and was able to make weight.

"Matt Schnell cut his hair to make weight for #UFCOrlando"

Matt Schnell will be taking on Matheus Nicolau at UFC Fight Night. 'Danger' will want to continue the momentum he is carrying from the remarkable comeback victory against Su Mudaerji at UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez.

Matt Schnell predicts an entertaining fight regardless of his opponent's gameplan

Matt 'Danger' Schnell will be taking on No.6-ranked UFC flyweight Matheus Nicolau at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland this weekend. 'Danger' is currently No.7-ranked in the flyweight division and will hope to make a statement against a tough opponent.

Matt Schnell sat down in front of the media ahead of the fight and discussed his opponent's possible game plan for the bout. 'Danger' stated that the fight will be a 'fun one' irrespective of his opponent's strategy:

"He's shown multiple styles in the past. He comes from a good camp, competent coaches around him and I think they gameplan based on who they're fighting... I've seen him take it to guys, and I've seen him circle and counterstrike... I'm ready for either, if he brings it to me it'll be a fun one. If I gotta bring it to him it'll probably still be a fun one."

