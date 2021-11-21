"I would definitely fight Sean O'Malley" - Adrian Yanez up for fighting 'Suga' but throws shade at O'Malley for 'dodging ranked opponents'

Fresh off his win over Davey Grant at UFC fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate, rising bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez has expressed interest in fighting Sean O'Malley.

During the UFC Fight Night 198 post-fight press conference, Yanez said he would be open to a fight with the Montana native. But following that, Yanez ripped through O'Malley's fighting record in the UFC and accused 'Suga' of avoiding fights with top-ranked opponents.

"Oh yeah, sure. Maybe, whatever. I would definitely fight Sean O'Malley. It's just... right now, he says he wants to try to get a ranked opponent and all that stuff but yeah, he's dodging all these other ranked opponents. Let's dive into that one right quick. So, Sean O'Malley says, 'Okay, let me go out there and let me fight a top-ranked opponent.' but then he gets Thomas Almeida, who is on the shelf for a couple of years... he [Sean o'Malley] knocks him out but takes him three rounds to do it... Eddie Wineland, he was also off the couch for a long time, already at the tail-end of his career, knocks him out... When he fought Kris Moutinho, he had the chance to fight a guy [Ricky Simon], I think, who was ranked at the time... but then doesn't fight him. But also, I'd be down to fight him. I don't care," said Adrian Yanez.

Watch Adrian Yanez address a potential fight against Sean O'Malley below:

After Yanez's performance, 'Suga' posted a tweet seemingly implying that he was ready to throw it down with the Texas native in March.

Sean O'Malley will compete against his first ranked opponent at UFC 269

Sean O'Malley has his next fight lined up, and it will take place on the last UFC pay-per-view event of the year. 'Suga' will take on Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight scrap at UFC 269.

O'Malley is currently riding a two-fight win streak with victories over Kris Mourinho and Thomas Almeida.

On the other hand, Paiva has won his last three fights in the UFC along with a $50,000 bonus for delivering the Fight of the Night against Kyler Phillips at UFC Vegas 32.

Edited by Avinash Tewari