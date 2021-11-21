Adrian Yanez mocks judge who scored fight against Davey Grant 30-27 in favor of the Englishman

Adrian Yanez has taken a jibe at the judge who scored his fight 30-27 in favor of his opponent Davey Grant.

Adrian Yanez took on Davey Grant in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate. The three-round war ended with Yanez winning via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC @ufc



[ B2YB #UFCVegas43 ] A BW battle that exceeded the hype. @YanezMMA vs @DaveyGrantMMA is your Fight of the Night 🤜🤛[ B2YB @ToyoTires A BW battle that exceeded the hype. @YanezMMA vs @DaveyGrantMMA is your Fight of the Night 🤜🤛[ B2YB @ToyoTires | #UFCVegas43 ] https://t.co/HoVzhrzVYm

The consensus is that despite the fight being a closely contested one, Adrian Yanez deserved the win on the judges’ scorecards. Judges Eric Colon and Junichiro Kamijo both scored the fight 29-28 for Yanez, while judge Tony Weeks scored it 30-27 in favor of Grant.

Adrian Yanez later took to Twitter and posted the following tweet, jestingly taking a shot at Weeks. Yanez’s tweet read as follows:

“He was texting during the fight, maybe”

During Adrian Yanez’s post-fight octagon interview, Daniel Cormier asked Yanez about his coach Saul Soliz and whether the latter’s passing affected him after his UFC Vegas 43 fight ended. Yanez, who burst into tears after the fight, concurred with 'DC' and stated:

“Yeah, it really did hit me like, kind of just like, he was here for my [Dana White’s] Contender [Series appearance]. He was here for my debut, and he was here for me in March I thought he’d be here for me today. But, you know, the Lord has other plans.”

'DC' agreed with Adrian Yanez’s opinion regarding the scorecard. Calling for a higher-ranked opponent, Yanez added:

“Look, when I’m in the cage, nothing else matters. I knew I had a dangerous opponent like, ‘Dangerous’ Davey Grant, of course. But no, yeah, I just knew if I get out of character, then it’s lights out. You know, he hit me with a couple of times like, he got really close. He made my ear, you know, bubble up and everything, so – I’m not a wrestler, but he made my ear bubble up. I just knew I had to stay composed because anytime you get out of character with Davey Grant, you get put to sleep. But I’m also kind of weary on the judges, you know, 30-27 for Davey Grant? I don’t know what’s going on. Yeah, 4-0 inside the UFC, yeah. I would really like either a top-15 or someone close to it.”

Watch Adrian Yanez’s post-fight octagon interview in the video below:

Adrian Yanez is aiming for UFC bantamweight glory, with a fight against Sean O’Malley looming on the horizon

The UFC bantamweight division is regarded as one of the toughest weight classes in MMA today. Presently, interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is expected to fight the champion, Aljamain Sterling, in the near future. Sterling is looking to return in early 2022.

While Adrian Yanez still has a long way to go before being given a title shot, a fight between himself and bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley could be on the cards in March 2022. Yanez, on his part, is seemingly open to fighting ‘Suga.’

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik